Alexander Valley Film Society’s Pride Minifest
To help celebrate Pride Month while social distancing, the Alexander Valley Film Society is virtually showing two films — “Eat the Rainbow” and “Through the Windows” — both of which feature filmmakers from the Bay Area. Following the virtual showing, the film society is hosting a free panel with the filmmakers on Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. For more details, click here.
Senior center food distribution
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is hosting a Sonoma Family Meal food giveaway this Friday, June 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. The nonprofit will be distributing pork and vegetable chow mein in both small family packs (fit for one to two people) and family packs (three to four people). All ages are welcome and there’s one meal per family. The senior center is located at 311 N. Main St.
Father’s Day with the Lions Club
The Cloverdale Lions Club and Cloverdale Citrus Fair are hosting a free pancake breakfast in honor of Father’s Day. The breakfast will be given out at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21. The event is drive-thru/pick-up only. Those attending must maintain social distancing and COVID-19-related safety practices, and all food must be consumed offsite.
Cloverdale Rotary awards $5,000 in scholarship funds
The Rotary Club of Cloverdale (CA) has awarded more than $5,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors at Cloverdale High School. The class of 2020 overcame substantial obstacles to complete their studies; including two major wildfires, in 2017 and 2019, power outages that went on for days and a pandemic that closed the school for the final three months of the year.
The Class of 2020 at Cloverdale High School persevered and many have their sights set on college where they may find the experiment in distance learning during their senior year continues at the university level.
The winners of the 2020 scholarships are:
• Florentino Montoya Memorial Scholarship for Vocational Education goes to Diego Ismael Duarte.
• Athletics scholarship goes to Tyler Ruys.
• Junior College Education scholarship goes to Anahi Ruiz.
• Overcoming Obstacles has a winner and runner-up. Janet Martinez Reyes is the winner and Neidi Calvillo is runner-up.
• Academic scholarships go to the winner; Yunuen Sanchez Giron, with runners-up Finn Addison and Evan Gehres.
Lions Club fireworks are back on
Having announced the cancellation of its annual fireworks show a while back, the Cloverdale Lions Club have reignited their Pyro Spectacular Show and it will be happening this year, after all. The show, which is usually on the Cloverdale High School football field, will be moving to the high school baseball field. While the show is still happening, the Lions Club wants to remind people to maintain social distancing and adhere to COVID-19-related safety precautions. No spectators will be allowed on the baseball field. The show will begin around 9:15 p.m. and continue until around 10 p.m.
