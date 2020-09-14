Cloverdale Community Briefs

Catholic Charities distributing food at the senior center on Thursday
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa (CCDSR) has partnered with the Cloverdale Senior Center to provide a monthly drive-thru food distribution to the local community. Individuals of all ages who face food scarcity are welcome to receive food.
Bilingual CCDSR staff and volunteers will be available to assist the local Spanish-speaking population, undocumented immigrants, and agricultural workers.
“Due to the effect of recent fires on the grape harvest, we anticipate a very high need among vineyard workers in these next few months,” said Catholic Charities Program Manager of Community Health Jocelyn Farrell.
More than just a food distribution, Catholic Charities’ Community Food events serve as a “one-stop shop” for participants to receive CalFresh, Medi-Cal, and Census enrollment assistance, as well as disaster preparedness materials from Governor Newsom’s Listos Campaign, the end goal being to reinforce families’ ability to persevere financially through the current economic downturn.
Though this distribution is designed as a drive-thru, walk-ups are welcome. All staff and volunteers will be wearing masks and following safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No ID or other documentation is required to receive food.
Cloverdale distributions take place the third Thursday of the month.
Next Cloverdale Distribution:
• Thursday, Sept. 17 (10 a.m. at 311 N Main St.)
Kiwanis holding book distribution on Oct. 3
Following up from its August book distribution, the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale is heading to the parking lot of Ace Hardware once again — this time, the club will be giving away free books on Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be used books for all ages, and each child will receive two brand new books. Social distancing and masks will be required for everyone.
Erin Mavis donating proceeds from sweater sale to Cloverdale Arts Alliance
Erin Mavis on East First Street is donating all proceeds from the sales of one of its sweater designs to Cloverdale Arts Alliance to make up for funds it lost after it had to cancel Friday Night Live. Sales for the sweater design are open on Friday, Sept. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. both in-store and on the shop’s Instagram (@erinmaviscloverdale). The sweater costs $50.
New hiking trail in Santa Rosa
As the air begins to clear those looking to spend time outdoors can do so at a new trail south of Cloverdale, in Santa Rosa.
Hikers, cyclists and equestrians have new access to a section of wilderness in Sonoma Valley's Mayacamas Mountains, thanks to a recently constructed trail now open to the public at Hood Mountain Regional Park and Open Space Preserve.
Known as the Lawson Trail, the approximately two-mile trail winds from lush creek canyons, up through oak and chaparral woodland and across exposed ridgelines, showcasing scenic views of the Napa hills to the east and Sonoma Valley to the west.
The new trail skirts the ridge dividing Santa Rosa and Sonoma creeks, giving visitors a sense of a whole watershed, with views to the bays to the west and the wilderness of Hood Mountain and adjacent Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to the east.
The Lawson Trail is the first part of a multi-phased master plan to develop a 4-mile trail network linking the property to the rest of the 2,000-acre park, including connections to Hood Mountain Trail at the Azalea Creek picnic and camp area to the north.
The Lawson Trail is reached from Hood Mountain Regional Park’s Pythian Road entrance at 1450 Pythian Road, Santa Rosa. The trail begins approximately 1 mile from the Pythian parking lot, from the Lower Johnson Ridge Trail. Park hours are 8 a.m. to sunset daily. Parking is free for Regional Park members; $7 for non-members. Visit the park webpage at SonomaCountyParks.org for more information.
