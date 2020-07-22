Cloverdale Community Briefs

Alexander Valley Healthcare offering Monday COVID testing
Alexander Valley Healthcare is offering drive-up/walk-up COVID-19 testing every Monday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the AVH Medical Center, 6 Tarman Drive. Appointments are required.
Testing is reserved for residents from Geyserville, Cloverdale and the Hopland area. To schedule a COVID-19 test, call 707-894-4229, ask for the COVID-19 testing coordinator and you will be transferred to a dedicated COVID-19 testing line. Each participating individual must have a contact telephone number and address in order to communicate test results.
Food distribution at the senior center, July 24
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be hosting weekly food distribution from Sonoma Family Meal on Friday, July 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. This week they will be giving out penne chicken pesto with potatoes and grilled green onions. The nonprofit will be distributing both small family packs (fit for one to two people) and family packs (three to four people). Available for any age, and it’s limited to one pack per person. The senior center is located at 311 N. Main St.
CPD hosting Redwood Empire Food Bank donation station, Aug. 7
Help the Redwood Empire Food Bank end hunger by donating food and funds for neighbors in need. Donate funds or fill a bag (or more) with non-perishable food and drive your donations to the Cloverdale Police Department at 112 Broad St. on Friday, August 7th between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Participants must stay in the car and drive-thru to drop off your donation. Staff will remove the donation from the trunk.
Library offering curbside pick-up
The Cloverdale Regional Library is offering curbside pick-up for people wanting to check out materials from the library. Books can be requested through the library’s website at https://sonomalibrary.org/, or by calling the library at 707-894-5271 — its phone lines are open from 10 to 3 p.m. Once you get a notification that your book or other item is ready, head over to the library, give them a call and someone will bring the item out.
The library is also now accepting returns of books from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, or until the book drop box is full. According to the Cloverdale Regional Library’s teen librarian Donna Romeo, the box has been filling up by midday on Saturday.
Have a note to send us about something happening in the area? Email the editor at zoe@sonomawest.com
