Cloverdale Community Briefs

Food distribution at the senior center, July 10
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be hosting weekly food distribution from Sonoma Family Meal on Friday, July 10 from 10 to 11 a.m. This week they will be giving out pasta salad with chicken and vegetables. The nonprofit will be distributing both small family packs (fit for one to two people) and family packs (three to four people). Available for any age, and it’s limited to one pack per person. The senior center is located at 311 N. main St.
Free, no contact lunch from the Boys & Girls Club
As part of its child nutritional program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin are providing free, no contact lunch to local kids age 18 and under at the club’s Cloverdale location.
The grab-and-go meals will begin on Monday, July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will continue Mondays and Wednesdays. The meals will be served curbside.
On Mondays, the meals will include two breakfasts, two lunches and two snacks. On Wednesdays, the meals will include three breakfasts, three lunches, three snacks and a book from the Sonoma County Library.
The Cloverdale clubhouse is located at 686 South Cloverdale Blvd.
‘Light’ Cloverdale Car Show still on for Sept. 12
The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Cloverdale Car and Motorcycle Show is still on for Saturday, Sept. 12. In a re-release of an announcement regarding the pared down festivities, the chamber noted that it will be taking various measures to help ensure that people will be able to social distance at the event. Namely, the show won’t have entry categories or judging by classes and cars will be placed at least six feet apart from one another. They also won’t be giving out awards in order to help eliminate the likelihood of groups congregating in one place.
Those wishing to enter a car into the car show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., should do so by Wednesday, Sept. 9. People can register their vehicles at https://www.cloverdalecarshow.com/.
The chamber has not yet made a decision about the annual Friday night car cruise.
Cycling safety classes
The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition is now offering free workshops to help promote bicycle safety. Those wanting to participate for a class are asked to pre-register.
“During the current shelter in place restrictions, many folks who haven’t ridden in awhile have been pulling old bikes out of the garage, and bike shops report record highs in sales and repairs. The Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition (SCBC) is offering free workshops online to help everyone enjoy their rides as safely as possible,” said Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Eris Weaver in a press release.
“The popular Smart Cycling adult safety classes covers important information on traffic regulations affecting cyclists along with ‘defensive driving’ skills and techniques,” Weaver said. “You’ll also learn how to lock your bike, fit your helmet, perform a basic bike safety check, and plan safe routes. (After completing the online 101A course, participants are eligible to take our on-bike 101B course and put the skills into action in a safe environment.) Family bike workshops address special considerations for riding with children.”
To view the class schedule, click here.
