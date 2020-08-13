Cloverdale Community Briefs

CPAC auctioning off car to help keep center afloat
Cloverdale Performing Arts Center (CPAC) is selling a Classic 2004 Mini Cooper S, two-door hatchback with 25,600 miles.
The car was donated to CPAC by Maeta Emmons to sell as a fundraiser in the hopes of keeping CPAC solvent as long as it can.
It's a classic British-style car, and the center described it as “low cost, small size, fun and nimble.”
It has new tires, six-speed manual transmission, and was made by BMW.
CPAC has an opening bid of $5,950, but is are hoping for higher bids to support the theater. Email Roger Quintin (rogerq@sonic.net) if you have questions or if you would like to take a look at the car. Roger will be unavailable through Aug. 16.
Bidding is open until Aug. 31, at which time the car will be sold to the highest bidder.
Marge Gray is moving out of town
Marge Gray, internationally known artist and painter, is relocating from Cloverdale to Southern California next month after 40 years in Northern California. Marge, along with husband Jim, were major players in many local Cloverdale projects, least of which is the 100-foot plus mural in back of the movie theater, as well as the construction and renovation of the historic Gould-Shaw house and main museum complex. Both Jim and Marge donated many of their works to various causes and museums over the years, and her limitless energy has made the museum what it is today.
Those wishing to say farewell can reach Marge by phone at 707-894-5225, as she does not use a computer, but would love to hear from her many friends and admirers before she departs.
“I'm sure I speak for all of us in wishing her well, and thanking her for the many wonderful contributions both she and Jim have given Cloverdale through the years,” said Cloverdale Historical Society President Robert Redner.
Food distribution at the senior center, Aug. 14
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center will be hosting food distribution from Vine Ridge Senior Living on Friday, Aug. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. They will have small meals of corn beef pasta and BBQ pork pasta for large family meals, both will include vegetables. The senior center is located at 311 N. Main St.
Don’t forget to fill out your census
The Census deadline is Sept. 30, and people can respond online, by phone, or by mail. Sonoma County's self-response rate is 66.8%, while Cloverdale is ahead of the curve with a self-response rate of 75.2%.
Communities that are undercounted risk missing out on federal funding for an array of critical programs and services, including: housing, transportation, health care, education, emergency response and more. Census takers also are now making door-to-door visits to follow up with approximately 56 million households nationwide.
Go to https://my2020census.gov to complete your census.
