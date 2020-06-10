Rotary Club of Cloverdale donates $5,200 to food pantry
Members of the Rotary Club of Cloverdale saw a plea for help on Facebook from the Cloverdale Food Pantry as many residents sheltered in place in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and were unable to work. The club had discretionary funds of $2,400 in the budget and individual members were challenged to match it, adding $2,800 for a total of $5,200 collected in May. This is in addition to $500 donated earlier.
Members were especially concerned that the Food Pantry was forced to cancel its major summer food drive; “Christmas in June,” and hope this check helps fill the gap.
Senior center hosting food distribution, June 11
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is hosting food distribution from the Redwood Empire Food Bank on Thursday, June 11 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The distribution is part of the Groceries to Go program and the Senior Basket program. Instructions from the center read: “Please pull into the parking lot, stay in your car, and remain patient while we get to everyone. Please wear your mask when speaking with the distribution staff. We will load your grocery box into your car for you. Everyone in the community is welcome to the Groceries to Go program. The Senior Basket program requires a form be filled out and designed for low-income senior citizens.”
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is located at 311 N. Main St.
Sonoma Family Meal food distribution at senior center, June 12
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is hosting nonprofit Sonoma Family Meal on Friday, June 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. The nonprofit will be distributing white beans and chicken cassoulet in both small family packs (fit for one to two people) and family packs (three to four people). All ages are welcome and there’s one meal per family.
Sonoma County Carryout Bag Ordinance back in force on June 23
On April 23, Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily suspended California’s carryout bag law, lifting the 10-cent charge on single-use bags during the pandemic. All retail establishments (excluding restaurants) must resume charging customers the bag fee on June 23.
Cloverdale Car Show “light” is heading to town Sept. 12
The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce announced this week that, after numerous requests to stage a car show this year, it will be hosting one downtown on Sept. 12 from 10 to 3 p.m.
“We will not have entry categories or judging by classes. Cars will be placed at least six feet apart from each other. We will not be giving out awards to eliminate groups of people congregating in one place,” a press release from the chamber states.
According to the announcement, once a decision is made about the annual car cruise, the chamber will announce additional information.
