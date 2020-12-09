Cloverdale Community Briefs

COVID-19 testing continues
The county’s pop-up COVID-19 testing site is still at the Cloverdale Plaza every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. Testing is free and confidential, and no ID or insurance is required.
While folks can line up to get tested, you can also make an appointment for Thursday’s testing online here- https://sonomacounty.fullslate.com/
Food distribution at the senior center, Dec. 11
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center is hosting food distribution from 10 to 11 a.m. this Friday. This week, the center will have roasted pork and vegetables with arugula pesto. Available for any age. The center is located at 311 N. Main St., and folks with questions can call 707-894-4826.
See Santa at Rockin’ A
Santa is heading over to Rockin’ A Adventure Cafe this Sunday, Dec. 13. He’ll be at the drive-thru coffee shop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and kids will be able to take a photo with him, and let him know what their Christmas wish is. Masks and social distancing is required.
Redwood Empire Food Bank in Cloverdale on Mondays
Every Monday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., the Redwood Empire Food Bank sets up shop for weekly food distribution at the Cloverdale Citrus Fairgrounds (1 Citrus Fair Drive) for its Groceries To Go program. The food distribution is open to everyone and has USDA food including stable foods.
Looking for See’s Candy?
With the closing of Mail Center, Etc. earlier, folks may be wondering where to get their See’s Candy fix. According to Laurie Kneeland, former owner of Mail Center, Etc. and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale, those looking for See’s Candy can find it by heading over to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce or by calling Kneeland at 707-238-2147.
The sale of See’s Candy helps the Kiwanis support local kids and the Cloverdale community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.