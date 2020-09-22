The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual forum for Cloverdale City Council candidates this Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and will last for a maximum of 90 minutes. The forum will be hosted over Zoom as a ‘webinar.’
Five candidates are vying for two seats on the council. Candidates include incumbents Melanie Bagby and Mary Ann Brigham, as well as Jenny Candelaria-Orr, Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe and Todd Lands.
The Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce traditionally hosts a forum with council candidates. However this year, the chamber will be hosting two forums. Another one is being scheduled for October, though the date of the second forum hasn’t been released.
The panel will be moderated by Cloverdale Chamber Board President Ron Pavelka and will give candidates the chance to have an opening statement, answer the same questions as one another and have a short wrap-up at the end. While Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce Director Neena Hanchett said that the chamber has a comprehensive list of questions that can likely occupy the time for the whole of the forum, community members are also encouraged to send in their own questions for the forum. Submitted questions will be selected based on available time. Questions must be emailed ahead of time to neena@cloverdalechamber.com.
The council candidate forum is limited to 500 people.
To join the webinar, click the link here- https://zoom.us/j/97496460617?pwd=V2hmb1JWb1ZwbGNyL2NEaWsrRUsvZz09
To call in, dial:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US: +1 669 900 9128 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 974 9646 0617
Passcode: 677000
