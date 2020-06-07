Cloverdale graduates drove into the Cloverdale High School (CHS) parking lot Friday night, June 5, to one-by-one walk across a stage set up in front of the school's office.
Due to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols, commencement looked a bit different for this year's graduates. Though they weren't able to sit on the CHS field and collect their diplomas as a group, many students got to see high school teachers and staff before they head off to summer, and some of them head off to college.
Parents and loved ones watched from a distance in cars, and a select few came to watch graduates from across the street, cheering them on.
