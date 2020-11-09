Cloverdale will have the standalone Veterans Day celebration in north county this year, with a ceremony that’s a departure from what local groups have hosted in previous years.
While the Nov. 11 ceremony will still be held at Cloverdale’s Veterans Memorial Building, 205 W. First St., it will be held in the parking lot rather than outside.
According to American Legion Post 293 Commander Sandy Kelly, an outside ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and Cloverdale’s World War II veterans, as well as local veterans, will be honored. The event is sponsored by Cloverdale Post 293 Sons of the American Legion.
In years past, the indoor Veterans Day ceremony has included both various speakers, as well as a performance from the Healdsburg Community Band, however the band will not be playing this year due to COVID concerns.
