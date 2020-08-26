Issuing declaration of emergency opens up reimbursement funds for the city
The city of Cloverdale ratified and adopted an emergency declaration related to the LNU Lightning Complex Fires at its meeting on Aug. 26.
While areas within the city limits of Cloverdale haven’t been under an evacuation order or warning as a result of the Walbridge, Meyers or Stewarts fires, the city had to open and man its emergency operations center and faced the potential of fire threat, with unincorporated areas near Cloverdale under both evacuation warnings and evacuation orders.
“It was necessary for the city to open our emergency operations center and activate it, with all staff being present over the weekend. As a result, and due to the ongoing nature … what we’re asking of council this evening is to adopt a resolution that would ratify the proclamation that was issued,” said City Manager David Kelley, who also serves as the city’s director of emergency services.
“The National Weather Service have advised the city of other potential weather events this week and in the immediate future that may present new high-risk fire conditions and potentially impact operations related
to the Walbridge Fire,” reads the background on the emergency declaration. “Ongoing high fire risk weather conditions (i.e. low humidity, dry lightning, high winds) necessitate the proclamation of the existence of a local emergency because the conditions are or are likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment and facilities of the city, requiring the combined forces of other political subdivisions to combat.”
A declaration of emergency allows the city to request reimbursement from state and federal resources like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), for any associated emergency response costs.
Preliminary cost estimates for the county for the Walbridge and Meyers Fire include $8.7 million in damage to roadways, signs, bridges and other infrastructure; $5.3 million in emergency response, sheltering supplies and staff; and $4 million in debris removal for downed trees and power lines.
The county ratified its emergency declaration late last week in a special meeting with supervisors.
Fire crews are still working on buttoning up lines to get more containment on the Walbridge Fire.
“The Walbridge Fire offers some significant challenges, heavy fuel, steep and broken terrain, and a lot of homes and a lot of infrastructure that we have to work around,” CalFire Operations Section Chief, Chris Waters said in a morning press briefing on Aug. 26. “We continue to make good progress tying together people’s vineyards, backyards, strategic points, and geography and we’re still working on tying a lot of lines together to put some line around this whole fire.”
