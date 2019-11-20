Cloverdale resident Kent Gladden, 60, was killed in a motorcycle accident on Geysers Road last weekend.
Gladden was traveling southbound on Geysers Road south of Preston Drive when he drove off of a right hand dirt shoulder on a sweeping left hand curve, CHP Officer David deRutte said.
Officers responded to a call at 10:09 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 17 from someone who had walked by and spotted the motorcycle down an embankment.
Investigators believe Gladden drove off of the road sometime on Saturday, Nov. 16. deRutte said that they believe the accident wasn’t called in sooner due to the motorcycle not being visible from the roadway.
The accident is still under investigation, and it hasn’t been determined if speed was a factor. deRutte said that an “unsafe turning movement” was likely a catalyst for the accident.
