On Dec. 16, Joseph Rafael, 67 of Cloverdale, was ordered to pay $76,816.79 in restitution for the work that nonprofit Coins to Help Abandoned and Neglected Equines (CHANGE) did following the seizure of 12 horses from Rafael’s home. CHANGE is a local nonprofit dedicated to preventing equine abuse.
In March 2018, a law enforcement investigation discovered a deceased horse on Rafael’s property and a search further uncovered 12 horses — two stallions and 10 mares — without adequate food or water. The horses were seized from a Cloverdale property on March 22, 2018.
Once the horses were seized by Sonoma County Animal Services, they were transferred to CHANGE who treated, rehabilitated and rehomed all of the horses. The horses remained in the care of CHANGE anywhere from three months to two years, according to a press release from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office. The restitution amount reflects CHANGE’s expenses from rehabilitating and housing the horses.
At the time of the seizure, then-CHANGE board president Heather Bailey said that this was the largest intake in the organization’s history. The seizure of the 12 horses is notable, she said, because of the high number of horses involved and because the horses’ owner was arrested on 12 counts of felony animal abuse.
Rafael pled “no contest” to three counts of felony animal neglect/abuse on June 7, 2018 and was sentenced to five years of probation and 240 hours of community service work. He was also ordered not to possess animals for five years. At the time of his plea the court ordered that the specific amount of restitution was to be determined at a later date.
“There was a time in this county (and there are still plenty of places in this country) where you would have never seen a felony conviction for animal abuse,” Bailey said in a June 2018 interview with the Reveille. “Anytime we get a felony conviction in an animal cruelty case, we’re super excited about it. It’s not as common as it should be, and to get three felony counts is a huge win.
“We like to say that a felony conviction is the gift that keeps on giving — it follows a person for their whole life, and the penalties that come with a felony conviction are the sort that would make other people think twice about violating the law by abusing an animal.”
The Dec. 16 Sonoma County Superior Court hearing was held by the Honorable Peter Ottenweller. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Marianna Green and Jessalee Mills. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Sonoma County Animal Services headed the investigation.
