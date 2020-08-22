In an afternoon update, City Manager David Kelley clarified that Cloverdale is not currently under an evacuation order or warning. Rather, unincorporated areas around the city are under warning out of an abundance of caution.
“At 1 p.m. today weather forecasts are indicating that winds are going to shift northwest. The concern is that it’s going to push the northern flank of the fire north in a direction toward Cloverdale,” Kelley said.
“The city is not included in the order at this time,” he continued, adding that residents should still take steps to be prepared, given the change in the wind direction and the evacuation warnings getting closer to the city.
While Cloverdale isn’t under imminent threat, Kelley noted that there’s an elevated concern and that the city will be tracking weather conditions closely in the coming days.
“Take this time as the calm before the storm, so to speak,” he said. “I think this (evacuation warnings and orders) is a real precaution that’s being issued by the Sheriff’s Office and we should take note.”
The city will be formally activating and staffing its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) this afternoon.
One of the first areas of focus will be working with the Cloverdale Citrus Fair to make sure it has everything it needs in case evacuees head north to Cloverdale. Though the county hasn’t designated the fair as an official temporary evacuation point — evacuees are being directed to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds — past fires have proven that people will still evacuate north to Cloverdale.
“The county has reaffirmed that the main and only temporary evacuation point is the Sonoma County Fairgrounds,” Kelley said. “We know because of experience that folks will come to Cloverdale, so it’s a matter of us being prepared.”
Work has been going on at the fair for the past few days to make sure there’s sufficient COVID-19 mitigation practices in place and that the fair is equipped with items evacuees may need.
