Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, AUG. 26
1:26 a.m. Suspicious Circumstances on Redwood Drive. Caller reports she believes someone is outside; she is home alone and there is a dog in the house. Believes noise is coming from the backyard. Officers cleared yard, Checks OK.
6:46 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports group of juveniles on the basketball court setting off fireworks, reporting party can only hear them. Officer reports they contacted juveniles, no fireworks.
8:10 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a transient subject setting up camp jump behind backyard fence. Reporting party believes he has a black labrador dog and a green duffle bag. Set up a black tarp. Moved along.
8:36 p.m. Fight disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports males fighting in the parking lot, reporting party only saw two males physically fighting. Officer reports not as reported.
Tuesday, AUG. 27
10:25 a.m. Petty theft report on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports black 27-speed mountain bike was taken sometime in the previous night or this morning. Reporting party reports bicycle returned.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
12:50 a.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports her neighbor is knocking on her door. Reporting party states she is in the process of packing to move on Friday.
4:36 a.m. Family disturbance on Kay Court. Reporting party reports he was assaulted by his 25-year-old stepson who has dreadlocks. Reporting party thinks subject has not left the premises, requests medical response.
6:19 a.m. Warrant arrest at Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
9:44 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject just stole a watermelon and is now in motorhome across the parking lot; has fluffy hat on. Business now reports subject returned the watermelon, requests no further assistance.
5:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports subject shooting a bb gun; bullet hit chair in front of house. Dispatch advised caller to get everyone inside their homes, officers contact subject and all parties were warned and advised.
7:07 p.m. Warrant arrest on First Street Bridge. Subject located and cited for outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
8:59 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Washington Street. Caller reports several juveniles on the property smoking, possibly with alcohol, last seen close to the cafeteria near the gym. One cited, parents called, report taken.
11:13 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Caller reports female wearing orange/yellow vest with a drink in her hand just trying to enter this property looking for “Carlos.” Last seen on foot walking down North East Street, maybe toward downtown. Officer checked area but unable to locate. Will continue to be on the lookout.
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
4:59 p.m. Traffic complaint at Plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller from City Hall reports Sonoma County Transit bus parked in roadway blocking traffic, driver is nowhere to be found. Dispatch contact Sonoma County dispatch who was unable to locate driver. Officers responded and rerouted traffic; driver finally located and vehicle moved.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
9:44 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports box of screws worth $500 and air gun worth $340 taken from construction work site. Items last seen on Wednesday; requests officer respond so a report can be filed.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
12:12 a.m. Suspicious vehicle on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports a dark colored Ford pickup with a red ATV in the back bed has been sitting in front of this address for the last 40 to 45 minutes. Reporting party states pickup isn’t familiar to the neighborhood and would like the driver contacted.
11:33 a.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject refuses to leave and threatened another client. Warned and advised.
4:09 p.m. No injury accident at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
5:57 p.m. Pedestrian check at southbound Highway 101 at Citrus Fair. Caller reports her husband saw juveniles on the freeway on the shoulder, one is her daughter. While on phone with CHP, caller states the daughter called to say she got off the freeway.
7:07 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Foothill Boulevard. Caller reports they have a video of two people attempting to break into vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Officer responded; two males, nothing taken or damaged.
9:53 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports she was out for a walk and heard four males banging on something in the first stall of the car wash and talking about pulling a hose down. Reporting party states there is also a loose dog running around.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
11:06 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with gray hair sitting on the planting box. Reporting party reports he is loitering and hanging around the area, would like subject moved along. Officer contacted subject who was waiting for the bus, advised of bus stop location.
5:40 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Walk-in reports male in blue shirt, shorts and who rides a purple bike was yelling at him. Reporting party requests contact subject and advise to stop bothering him about the bike.
10:12 p.m. Disturbance at North Main and East First Streets. Caller reports they are in a white Cadillac Escalade; states someone named threw an item at her vehicle and it was a knife. Officers responded, suspect unable to be located.
Cloverdale Fire Department
TUESDAY, AUG. 27
10:23 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 50-year-old male with possible seizures. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
2:59 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 60-year-old male with alcohol poisoning. Checked out, no transport.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28
1:58 a.m. Alarm sounding on North Washington Street. False alarm, problem with system.
4:40 a.m. Violence-involved medical on Kay Court. Male bleeding from the mouth. Police department on scene, no transport.
7:17 a.m. Structure fire on South East Street. Small electrical fire in the attic. PG&E pulled the power and gas. Red Cross assisted the people.
7:55 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a male with medical problems. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
THURSDAY, AUG. 29
2:36 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a medical alert activation. False alarm.
2:39 p.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a 72-year-old female fall victim. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
3:58 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Smoke seen in the black of a previous fire. Smoke extinguished, no actual fire.
7:33 p.m. Vegetation fire on Highway 101. Assist Hopland Fire for one acre fire.
FRIDAY, AUG. 30
8:36 a.m. Medical aid on Allen Avenue for a male patient with a possible overdose on acid. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
1:41 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 42-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Kaiser.
12:40 p.m. Vegetation fire on Pine Mountain. Vehicle fire caused a vegetation fire. Cloverdale, Geyserville and CalFire extinguished the vehicle and kept the grass fire to half of an acre.
1:55 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
9:50 p.m. Medical aid on Zinfandel Court for a male patient with abdominal pain. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
6 a.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a male patient who lost consciousness. Patient refused medical attention. No transport.
1:41 p.m. Medical aid on Laurel Court for a female with possible stroke. Transported to Kaiser.
4:21 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Found smoke in the center of an old burn. A log underground has been smoldering for 40 days. Cloverdale and CalFire attempted to dif up the buried tree. One thousand gallons of water was used to extinguish smoldering log.
4:24 p.m. Medical aid on Douglas Fir Circle for a female with a cardiac event. Transported to Sutter.
6:26 p.m. Smoke check under First Street Bridge. Found a cooking fire in a barbecue. No action taken.
