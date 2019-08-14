Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, AUG. 5
4:29 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Vista View Drive. Reporting party reports she has a security camera on her property and it shows a white GMC pickup in her driveway for the last five minutes. Per the reporting party, nobody should be on her property. Gone on arrival.
5:31 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in khaki jeans, brown hair, with no shirt on is in the store, bothering barista.
6:09 p.m. Juvenile problem on Treadway Court. Reporting party requests extra patrol for juveniles riding their bikes in the middle of the road.
Tuesday, AUG. 6
12:23 a.m. Animal complaint on Merlot Drive. Reporting party reports dog attacked and injured an opossum in the backyard.
8:01 a.m. Suspicious person on Old Redwood Highway. Reporting party reports a female acting suspicious, came into the business looking for a weapon.
1:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports theft in progress. Officer reports stolen items returned and teh store declined prosecution.
5:39 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject, sitting on a bench across the street pointing at the business.
6:56 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Debmar Lane. Old gray Toyota with a camper shell, two people pulled up in front of house, looking like they were counting pills. Unable to locate.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
5:58 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject possible stole item from the electrical department.
8:03 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male causing a verbal disturbance. Subject used the restroom and has been loitering in the store for 15 minutes, has been asked to leave.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
9:50 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Champlain Avenue and North Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous caller reports an older male passed out in a vehicle at a stop sign.
12:39 p.m. Generic file call at the north end of River Park. Caller reports smoke seen from the freeway at the McCray side of the River Park. Fire is on scene and reports that it is an old fire that keeps flaring up. This may happen a few more times due to the amount of debris underground.
4:20 p.m. Warrant arrest at Old Redwood Highway and US 101. Officer reports citation to appear on county warrant.
7:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports a male subject wearing a black hat, black t-shirt and dark pants is trying to pry open the newspaper stand. Unfounded.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
2:11 a.m. Petty theft report on Muscat Drive. Reporting party reports someone came on to their porch and stole her son’s black BMX bike.
2:26 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male on a bike is breaking into a black car in front of this location. Unable to locate.
7:34 a.m. Domestic related incident on Muscat Drive. Caller reports receiving threats from ex.
7:10 p.m. Assist out at Northbound 101 and South Cloverdale Boulevard exit. Reporting party reports flock of wild turkeys in center median.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
2:36 a.m. Noise disturbance at business on North Main Street. Reporting party reports young female having a party, loud music and yelling all night. Reporting party believes female is 18 years old and drinking.
5:41 p.m. Juvenile problem on Sherwood Circle. Reporting party reports a 12-year-old male with a juvenile passenger driving a green Honda.
7:02 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports she believes her neighbor vandalized the lock to her front door.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
12:59 a.m. Reckless driving on Commercial and West Second streets. Reporting party reports hearing someone spinning donuts near this intersection and shortly after heard a bunch of bottles breaking. Unable to locate.
1:07 a.m. Drunk driving on Dina Street and Clark Avenue. White Toyota pickup is swerving badle. Citation to appear.
1:25 p.m. Disturbance at business on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports fight in the back area, unknown weapons, number of people.
10:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on East First and North East streets. Reporting party reports approximately three people hanging out in a silver pickup behind the laundromat. Reporting party says they are drinking, peeing on buildings, talking loudly and playing music.
11:01 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Foothill Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Group of about six juveniles playing tag. Reporting party is unsure if they are playing tag or what they are doing, but vehicles are driving erratically and parking in the middle of the street and wrong side of the street.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, AUG. 5
1:01 p.m. Rescue at Stewards Point. Assist Geyserville Fire with a hiker down at Lake Sonoma. Transported to Kaiser.
7:46 p.m. Public assist on North Jefferson Street for a male patient with a ground level fall. No transport.
8:03 p.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Road for a female patient with a ground level fall. Transported to Sutter.
Tuesday, AUG. 6
7:38 a.m. Medical aid on West Brookside Drive for an 82-year-old female feeling weak. No transport.
8:19 p.m. Smoke check on Crocker Road for a report of smoke seen near the First Street Bridge. Small campfire only, occupants advised.
9:34 p.m. Medical aid on Cottage Court for a 41-year-old female in pain. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 7
6:42 a.m. Smoke check on Asti Road for a report of smoke seen from the freeway. Agricultural burning in a vineyard only.
THURSDAY, AUG. 8
10:32 a.m. Medical aid on Chelsea Circle for a male patient feeling ill, with possible heart issues. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, AUG. 9
4:05 a.m. Medical aid on Hillview Drive for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
5:10 a.m. Medical aid on Stonegate Circle for a female with chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
5:12 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
8:23 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for a 93-year-old male with a ground level fall. Pick up and put back.
SATURDAY, AUG. 10
2:05 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 76-year-old male with a ground level fall and hip pain. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
4:06 p.m. Smoke check on Cherry Creek Road. Unable to locate.
8:20 p.m. Smoke check auto aid to Hopland.
SUNDAY, AUG. 11
1:38 a.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a male with a shoulder injury from a fight. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
11:02 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek road for a male patient with a catheter issue. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
5:46 p.m. Vegetation fire at Highway 101 and Citrus Fair. Two spots on soutbound Citrus Fair off ramp, east and west sides. Units contained fire in about an hour.
