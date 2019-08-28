Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, AUG. 19
12:26 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Pepperwood Drive. Reporting party reports hearing a man making a grunting sound, and something going through the bushes north of the batting cages. Man has a flashlight and two dogs. Reporting party heard a metallic sound as well, didn’t sound like a plastic lid.
6:46 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Chablis Way. Subject is riding a bike with a spare tire for a car; male in his mid-30s wearing a white striped shirt. Subject is hearing toward Foothill; as reporting party circled back he was near a house on Chablis. Officer reports subject is preparing for work.
3:13 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two subjects in front of this address panhandling. One subject is in a wheelchair near the corner, the other is in front of business. Reporting party would like them moved along.
5:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Caller reports something happened to items in backpack. Officer contacted reporting party and no crime occured.
7:56 p.m. Caller requests officer check on a dark green older minivan that pulled up and is parked in the lot before the gate at the dead-end of the street. Officer responded and contacted occupants; they are eating a meal and just parked somewhere quiet. Will move along when finished.
9:12 p.m. Drunk in public at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer hears younger woman yelling profanities in this area. One arrested and transported to county jail for public intoxication.
Tuesday, AUG. 20
10:34 a.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Subject in lobby self-surrendered on a misdemeanor Rohnert Park Police Department warrant.
11:22 a.m. Citizen assist at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Walk-in requests information regarding why CPD officers were on his property. Dispatch advised officers were trying to locate a subject with an outstanding warrant.
12:10 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two females yelling at each other inside the entrance of the store, unknown problem. Both women are yelling for someone to call the police. Officer responded, both left prior to arrival.
3:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue and South Franklin Street. Caller reports dark blue or purple long bed truck following two children. Officers responded and reported that it was their father letting his children run home after getting off the bus.
7:12 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Mayor Way. Reporting party reports neighbor has cut her cypress trees without her permission. Wants incident documented.
9:56 p.m. Juvenile problem on Vista View Drive. Reporting party reports that it sounds like multiple juveniles are on her street drinking, not seen, heard only. Reporting party can hear bottles and cans that they are throwing around.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
3:49 p.m. Burglary at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports burglary to his vehicle.
6:16 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Porterfield Creek Drive. Reporting party requests officer for neighbor dispute involving a compressor.
8:06 p.m. Noise disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports no event at the football field, but someone has been playing loud music over the PA system for the last hour.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
11:45 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous caller reports two subjects by the fountain in front of business. Female has possibly been drinking, her pants keep falling off. Male is drinking something from a bag. Citation to appear.
2:13 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports a male with no shirt on, red shirt thrown over his shoulder, pants and short hair yelling at people near the business.
3:03 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Clerk reports subject filled gas tank and then left southbound on the boulevard.
3:41 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Caldwell Street. SCSO requests officer check the welfare of subject who made threats by a tractor. Officer reports made contact at house, resident states subject doesn’t live there. SCSO requests CPD go back and see if a different subject is there. Officer reports they contacted a female who rents, doesn’t know who the subject is.
6:10 p.m. Disturbance on West Third Street. Anonymous requests check the welfare of a subject who is yelling, screaming and throwing items at the side of a house. Officer reports subject is yelling at no one.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
12:30 a.m. Suspicious person on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports a male in his 30s or 40s has been in front of this location for the past hour. Subject is wearing a dark shirt and jeans, but keeps changing clothes. Subject has a bicycle, a stroller, a car dire and miscellaneous other items with him. Warned and advised.
10:48 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a verbal dispute over $1 between store owner and customer.
2:35 p.m. Meet the citizen at the Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party asked for Band-Aid for cut to finger from a can of pineapple.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
6:45 a.m. Vandalism reported to Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party reports her vehicle was keyed while parking in front of her address on Vista View Drive.
12:56 p.m. Reckless driving on North Cloverdale Boulevard and School Street. Reporting party reports reckless driving in a white, full-sized pickup. Driver pulled up in front of business. Reporting party was behind the vehicle from Geyserville, reports they were unable to maintain lane.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
7:30 p.m. Assist out at Geysers Road. Caller reports two males shooting at something. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, AUG. 19
8:09 a.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 at Asti. False alarm, dust from a tractor working on a grape field.
10:20 a.m. Smoke check on First Street. Found homeless under the First Street Bridge cooking.
1:21 p.m. Medical aid on Green Road for a female who ingested pills. Low level of consciousness, transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
5:04 p.m. Rattlesnake on Laurel Court.
6:01 p.m. Structure fire on Grove Street. Assist Healdsburg with a structure fire. Cooking fire caused one fire sprinkler to activate.
9:50 p.m. Smoke check at Highway 101 and McCray. Warming fire under train over crossing.
TUESDAY, AUG. 20
5:32 a.m. Public assist on Antonio Street. Assist male fall victim to his feet.
10:38 a.m. Medical aid on King Circle for a female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser Hospital.
10:50 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a combative intoxicated and high student. Transported to Kaiser.
1:30 p.m. Assist Healdsburg Fire with a grass fire on Fitch Mountain. Geyserville, Sonoma County Fire and CalFire assisted.
9:38 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male with low blood sugar. Treated at his home, no transport.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21
12:06 p.m. Lift assist on Porterfield Creek Drive.
4:32 p.m. Medical aid on Commercial Street for a 15-month-old having seizures. Transported to Sutter.
5:13 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 71-year-old female with back pain. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, AUG. 22
7:03 a.m. Lift assist on Sonoma Drive. Pick up and put back.
12:05 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female with a cut finger. Checked out, no transfer.
FRIDAY, AUG. 23
2:17 a.m. Medical aid on South Foothill Boulevard for a 72-year-old female with a ground level fall and pain in her left side.
10:27 a.m. Public assist on Elbridge Avenue for a female patient on hospice who is changing beds.
1:58 p.m. Medical aid on highway 101 at Asti for a male patient needing evaluation after being arrested by law enforcement.
9:07 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient feeling ill due to medications. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
SATURDAY, AUG. 24
12:46 p.m. Public assist on Sonoma Drive to assist a homeowner with the removal of a large rattlesnake.
1:31 p.m. Vehicle accident on highway 101 and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Multiple vehicle involved traffic accident. Single patient with major injuries flown to Memorial by Reach.
3:16 p.m. Medical aid on Alter Street for a 15-year-old female with possible spider bites. No transport.
SUNDAY, AUG. 25
10:47 a.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 and HIghway 128. Cloverdale Fire and CalFire responded, unable to locate.
3:37 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 and Lytton. Geyserville, Cloverdale and CalFire responded, unable to locate.
6:41 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female feeling ill. No transport.
9:12 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with cardiac issues. Transported to Sutter.
