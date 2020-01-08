Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
1:29 a.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party reports his son has been reported missing. Officers made contact.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
7:08 p.m. Juvenile problem at school on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports four male juveniles opened some sort of crate or door, unclear exactly what they opened. Described as a ventilation crate near the front office parking lot area. Officers made contact with juveniles, warned and advised.
9:03-04 p.m. Two calls regarding fireworks at Washington School and Cloverdale High School.
11:35 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports physical, everyone involved still on site, no weapons or injuries. Officer reports unfounded.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
12:23 a.m. Domestic related incident on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports a fight between two brothers. One arrested upon return.
2:37 a.m. Domestic related incident on Marguerite Lane. Third-hand information, parents arguing, worried that it might escalate.
3:54 Meet the citizen at Cloverdale Police Department. Walk in reporting party wants to report a series of clues to the CPD: There’s a sports car, an airplane that sounds like a Cessna and a doctor. Stated nothing further and left CPD.
7:33 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Railroad Avenue. Male subject that is refusing to leave the business. Officer reports out with one; has been drinking but is not drunk in public.
11:21 p.m. Fireworks on Sierra Court. Reporting party reports two to three loud bangs that sound like fireworks, unknown where exactly. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
1:18 a.m. Fireworks on Elbridge Avenue. Two callers report fireworks near Elbridge Avenue. Second caller reports seeing one subject running toward South Foothill, another running toward Furber Park, both wearing camouflage jackets. Unable to locate.
6:28 p.m. Disturbance on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports the person she rents a room from is yelling and screaming at her, and she would like an officer’s assistance in resolving the situation.
7:39 p.m. Missing person investigation on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Wearing a hoodie, blue backpack contains a computer, blue bicycle, wanted to ride a bus back to Santa Rosa, send a picture showing he was in Cloverdale. Bus planning to take back from city hall.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
8:52 a.m. Grand theft reported on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party came in to reports a break in to their project site at this address sometime last night and had several items stolen.
10:44 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Tarman Drive. Reporting party reports his burgundy GMC truck was hit earlier this morning.
1:01 p.m. Generic fire call on Asti Road and Lile Lane. Reporting party reports the homeless encampment off of Asti Road between the water treatment plant and Lile Lane is burning something. Reporting party states there is a trail off of Asti Road between Line Lane and the water treatment plant that gives access to the encampment. CalFire notified and responding.
2:11 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female with short gray hair is swearing loudly and taking her clothes off at this location. Reporting party states she was wearing a blue sweater and already has her pants off. Warned and advised.
5:50 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Lake Street. Officer reports out with one for a “do not cite” Mendocino County warrant.
8 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Transfer for a physical between male and female in the business parking lot. Male and female, male is bald and both are wearing black. Male was pulling the female; reporting party stated that he heard the female mention that the male had a knife. Officer reports unable to locate.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
4:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Airport on Airport Road. Reporting party reports seeing the sky diving plan make a strange maneuver in the sky and it looked like there was almost a mid-air collision with another smaller plan. Dispatch contacted business and they stated the plan just landed and everyone is OK.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, DEC. 30
8:27 a.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a 53-year-old male with back pain, feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
11:27 a.m. Medical aid on Debmar Lane for a 60-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
4:53 p.m. Debris fire control burn on Pine Mountain Road. Small pile of brush; had them extinguish it.
Tuesday, DEC. 31
11:43 a.m. Smoke check near North Cloverdale Boulevard. Talked with reporting party, nothing found.
1:11 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 17-year-old male that passed out. Checked, no transport.
1:36 p.m. Medical aid on Ranch House Drive for a 73-year-old female with a possible stroke. Checked, no transport.
4:13 p.m. Medical aid for a possible parachutist down. False alarm.
7 p.m. Lift assist on Wisteria Circle. Pick up and put back.
9 p.m. Medical aid on Trimble Lane for a 72-year-old female with abdomen pain. Transported to Sutter.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
8:51 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 96-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
11:38 a.m. Smoke check on Geysers Road. Small camp fire.
3:51 p.m. Smoke check in the area of Asti Road. camp fire.
4:10 p.m. Lift assist on Kings Circle. Pick up and put back.
5:51 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 42-year-old female who collapsed in the garage. Possible pacemaker problem. Transported to Sutter.
8:14 p.m. Medical aid on East Second Street. Coroner case.
THURSDAY, JAN. 2
7:15 a.m. Medical aid at Kings Circle for a 70-year-old male with a possible broken hip. Transported to Sutter.
2:57 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Sutter.
6:44 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 60-year-old male with high blood pressure. No transport.
7:46 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 23-year-old male with a possible drug overdose. Transported to Sutter.
9:30 p.m. Medical aid on Allen Avenye for a male patient with lower gastointestinal issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
12:04 p.m. Medical aid on Champlain Avenue for a 65-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:57 p.m. Smoke check on Asti Road for a report of smoke seen off the road. Fire was a legal warming fire at a homeless encampment.
5:08 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a 19-year-old male with pain in his groin. Transported.
5:24 p.m. Smoke check on Crocker Bridge and Frontage Road. Report of smoke seen near the river. Fire was a legal warming fire in ahomeless encampment.
6:33 p.m. Medical aid on Toscana Circle for a female patient with uncontrolled comitting and bleeding. Transported to Memorial.
9:19 p.m. Medical aid on Railroad Avenue for a 22-year-old female with an anxiety attack. No transport.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
7:45 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male patient with abdominal pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
3:36 a.m. Medical aid on Hiatt Road for a female with low blood sugar. No transport.
