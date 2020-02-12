Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
3:55 p.m. Petty theft report on Healdsburg Avenue. Purchased rolling wagon for use at the senior apartments. One of the tenant’s visitors walked off with wagon, caught on video.
4:12 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Subject, age 35 to 40, kicking tree. Officer reports moved along.
5:42 p.m. Warrant arrest on Levee Road. Officer reports citation to appear for county warrant.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
8:05 a.m. Reckless driving on South Foothill Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. A black trailblazer is headed toward park on Healdsburg Avenue. Unable to locate.
2:04 p.m. Welfare check on Rosewood Drive for a 70- to 80-year-old hasn’t been doing yard work for two weeks, light has been left on for two weeks.
3:25 p.m. Warrant arrest on North Washington Street. Citation to appear.
11:32 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Cemetery on East First Street. Reporting party reports seeing two subjects, unknown description, with flashlights on the hill of the cemetery. Officer advised subjects not to be on the property.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
10:15 p.m. Suspicious vehicle on Alter Street. Reporting party reports a suspicious vehicle with two males in the truck. Vehicle drove slowly down the street and returned; subjects also yelled at reporting party in Spanish. Gone on arrival.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
8:34 a.m. Suspicious person (location redacted). Reporting party reports a male wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants is in the creek area behind her house. Reporting party is concerned because subject has access to all the backyards from the creek.
10:29 a.m. Neighborhood dispute (location redacted). Reporting party reports she is having problems again with a neighbor and is afraid the situation is escalating.
6:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances in the hundred block of Cherry Creek Drive. Reporting party reports she heard what sounded like a shotgun being shot three times in the last three minutes up behind her in the Cherry Creek Road area. Only one call reporting this. Quiet on arrival.
7 p.m. Family disturbance on Debmar Lane. Reporting party reports his mother has been drinking and is getting out of hand, subject would like officer’s assistance.
8:37 p.m. Family disturbance (location redacted). Reporting party reports father and son in a verbal dispute and it is escalating.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
3:36 p.m. Security check on Chablis Way. Reporting party reports hearing gunshots intermittently. Unknown where they are coming from, but is adamant that they are not being fired off in the county. Checks OK.
11:24 p.m. Mentally ill at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Walk-in requests to speak with an officer regarding the witness protection program. Officer reports 5150.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
2:02 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Railroad Avenue. Caller reports someone is trying to break in, they can hear them banging. Officer reports contacted, warned and advised to stay off property and of his probation terms.
11:57 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Mayor Way. Reporting party reports someone hit his utility trailer sometime yesterday and thinks it was the city street sweeper.
6:56 p.m. Animal bite at business on Asti Road. Healdsburg District Hospital called to report a patient who came in with superficial dog bites to be treated. Reporting party states the patient was walking in this area and tried to break up a dog fight between a big dog weighing about 50 to 100 pounds and a dog weighing 40 to 50 pounds about two hours ago. Patient has no idea where the dogs live and neither had a collar or tags.
10:36 p.m. Disturbance on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports juvenile male bouncing a ball in the unit above her. Reporting party states this happens all the time but she is requesting someone to make contact.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
4:36 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Road. Reporting party reports man wearing all red with hunting rifle walking “aggressively.” Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, FEB. 3
12:21 p.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. False alarm, business was doing maintenance on the system.
12:46 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Road for a 73-year-old male with diabetic problems or possible stroke. Transported to Kaiser.
7:14 p.m. Medical aid on Wisteria Circle for an 82-year-old female with psych issues. Transported to Kaiser.
8:10 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male down in the parking lot. Man was intoxicated and refused all treatment.
8:14 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 38-year-old female with a headache. No transport.
9:14 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female who was unresponsive and barely breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
9:07 p.m. Medical aid on Brook Court for a 73-year-old female with a possible stroke. Transported to Kaiser.
11:32 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a male with a ground level fall. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
5:13 a.m. Medical aid on William Circle for an 80-year-old female with chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
9:45 a.m. Lift assist on Clark Street.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
1:20 a.m. Medical aid on Gamay Drive for a 50-year-old male with an irregular heartbeat. Transported to Kaiser.
9:51 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 74-year-old male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
1:19 a.m. Medical aid on Vine Drive for a male patient with a ground level fall. No transport.
2:20 a.m. Medical aid on Foster Court for a 17-year-old male with seizures. Transported to Kaiser.
11:50 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male patient with a laceration to his left arm. No transport.
3:35 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female patient having seizures. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
