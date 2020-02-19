Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
11:20 a.m. Drunk driving on East First Street. Possible drunk driver, observed smoking marijuana in the parking lot. White Honda is occupied by two people. Unable to locate.
5:16 p.m. Juvenile problem on Clover Springs Drive. Two kids on bikes scoping out the neighborhood, not familiar with the neighborhood. One kid has a black helmet and the other has an orange helmet.
3:48 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male with a red sweatshirt, jeans and boots locked himself in the bathroom and broke things inside the bathroom. Subject left south on Cloverdale Boulevard. Officer reports negative permanent damage, subject warned not to return.
5:56 p.m. Assist out on Hot Springs Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Caller reports seeing a small mountain lion up on Hot Springs Road. Caller transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
6:47 p.m. Mischief on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports seeing a group of juveniles starting a fire in the open lot. Reporting party believes he saw flames. Officer reports negative fire, contacted group of juveniles who were counseled.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
11:46 a.m. Animal complaint at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports someone was beating a dog in the parking lot, woman grabbed dog and brought it to store. Officer reports no evidence of abuse. Dog dropped off with instructions to only release to officer.
5:26 p.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Reporting party reports a male wearing all white watching them from near the bathrooms. Officer reports subject contacted and moved along from the area, states he is a painter and was inspecting the bathrooms to repaint them.
10:55 p.m. Drunk driving on Toscana Circle. Reporting party reports an occupied blue Prius that is almost blocking her driveway, male subject asleep inside car.
11:21 p.m. Trespassing on Railroad Avenue. Reports a house at Railroad Avenue has music coming from it and the lights are off. Reporting party believes it is supposed to be empty, lights have been on all week and now they are off. Police department was out there in November for transients. Officer reports house locked up, checks OK.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
3:01 p.m. Warrant arrest on Clover Springs Drive. Reporting party states subject with warrant is headed westbound on walking path that connects to Brookside. Citation to appear.
6:01 p.m. Domestic related incident. Walk-in reports that she and her toddler were being pushed by baby’s father. No injuries, the subject also took baby’s shoes and reporting party’s phone.
7:35 p.m. Neighborhood dispute. Walk-in reporting party wants to make a reports about a neighbor dispute, has to do with barking dog complaints.
9:01 a.m. Disturbance on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports a male subject being combative at the food bank.
12:40 p.m. Juvenile problem on Caldwell Street and Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports three male juveniles syphoning gas from cars. Juveniles are at a silver car right now in this area, reporting party could not see plate.
4:10 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a female wearing blue jeans and black boots is by the planter outside this business and threatened to “kick her a--” when she tried to leave. Gone on arrival.
4:13 p.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male and female verbally arguing in the parking lot. Unable to locate.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
11:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male in gray beanie and gray Carhartt won’t leave the bar after being asked several times. Officer contacted subject, moved along.
11:28 p.m. Out with subject at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Subject cited to appear for violation of probation.
SATURDAY, FEB. 15
3:58 a.m. Suspicious person on West First Street. Caller reports male subject who is yelling, sounds like he is throwing up. Reporting party cannot see the subject but can hear him. Reporting party has a hedge that is blocking her view, but states the subject is throwing up over her fence. Unable to locate.
11:35 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports an older lady with grayish red hair wearing a blueish black plaid shirt just fell off the bench in front of this location. Subject is OK but has a brown back with wine in it and may have been drinking.
1:09 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Haehl Street. Reporting party reports her neighbor at this address is sawing off limbs that are falling on to power poles and requests an officer to have him stop before he breaks one of the lines.
2:33 p.m. Suspicious person on South Washington Street. Reporting party reports male who has possible been drinking fell back and hit his head on the asphalt. Reporting party said subject is sitting up in this area. Unable to locate.
2:55 p.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests a check the welfare of a subject at this location who seems disoriented. Subject has silver hair and beard and is wearing a red and white jacket, blue jeans with a stain on the front and white tennis shoes.
5:27 p.m. Disturbance on School and North Washington streets. Reporting party reports verbal disturbance, sounds like a female aggressively yelling. Reporting party cannot see anything, but can hear yelling. Yelling has been going on for the last 10 to 15 minutes on and off. Checks OK.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports verbal disturbance, states male subject yelled at her while she was doing her laundry.
7:48 p.m. Mentally ill on North Washington Street. Reporting party reports her daughter is out of control and in the front yelling again.
8:15 p.m. Disturbance at West First and South Washington streets. Reporting party reports a group of juveniles in the middle of the street north of the fairgrounds, appears they may be getting ready to fight. Officers report gone on arrival, witnesses state verbal only.
9:16 p.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports female yelling at subject in the back parking lot. Officer reports subject had left the area prior to making contact.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
3:10 p.m. Vandalism on North Jefferson Street. Vandalism occurred between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m., window smashed and other damage.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, FEB. 10
1:47 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female fall victim. Assisted to her feet.
5:06 p.m. Structure fire on Highway 128. Crews extinguished the fire with minimal damage to the building.
7:27 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with a fast heart rate. Woman was treated at the scene.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
10:20 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 84-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
3:31 p.m. Medical aid on Triplet Drive for a 75-year-old male with illness feeling weak. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:51 p.m. Medical aid on Garden Circle for a 10-year-old with chest pain, was checked out, but wasn’t transported.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
6:44 a.m. Medical aid on Franklin Street for a 33-year-old male with high heart rate and feeling faint, was checked out by wasn’t transported.
5:59 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 75-year-old male with a syncope, feeling ill. Transported to Memorial.
6:14 p.m. Lift assist on Hiatt Road. Pick up and put back.
7:43 p.m. Smoke check in the area of the First Street Bridge. South of the bridge, west side of the river, there was a large pile of driftwood.
THURSDAY, FEB. 13
11:07 a.m. Medical aid on School Street for a 43-year-old female with a possible stroke. Transported to Sutter.
4:30 p.m. Medical aid on Hamblin Lane for a male patient feeling weak in the tub. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
FRIDAY, FEB. 14
12:51 p.m. Public assist on Merlot Drive for a female patient with a ground level fall. Non-injury fall, no medical merit.
1:05 p.m. Medical aid on Furber Lane for an 87-year-old female with a ground level fall. No transport.
6:52 p.m. Vehicle accident on highway 101 and Asti Road. Report of two vehicles off the highway, all units were unable to locate.
10:33 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 15-year-old female with anxiety issues. No transport.
SUNDAY, FEB. 16
9:18 a.m. Medical aid on Haehl Street for a 73-year-old female with a bloody nose. Transported to Kaiser.
10:13 a.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a 71-year-old male with chronic back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
12:43 p.m. Lift assist on Allen Avenue for an 88-year-old female. Pick up and put back.
3:52 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a 67-year-old female with a ground level fall and possible concussion. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:14 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for an 89-year-old male with internal bleeding. Flown to Memorial.
