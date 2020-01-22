Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
3:15 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports male subject wearing a red jacket and pajama bottoms is standing in front of the store crying. Moved along.
8:35 a.m. Out with subject at city plaza on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with one in the plaza, cited for an open container. Citation to appear.
9:28 a.m. Suspicious person at business on Commerce Lane. Male with scruffy/dirty blonde hair, red shirt with white graphic, talking to himself. Officer spoke to subject and employee of a different business will be returning in a half hour to assist.
2:08 p.m. Civil problem on North Jefferson Street. Landlord is present without notice, in the backyard, planting sticks in the backyard from nearby trees. Landlord moved along.
3:04 p.m. Mentally ill on West Second Street. Neighbor’s son has been trying to break into above apartment by kicking door, has a hammer.
4:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a 10-year-old male ran away from address. Grandma is aware and they are currently out looking for him. Officers located juvenile who was released to grandma.
7:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject threw the garbage can, he appears upset. Currently sitting in truck, described as a male wearing all black, there is the female in the truck with the subject. Officers contacted to subjects, report taken.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
8:47 a.m. Welfare check on Clovercrest Drive for a 65-year-old female who took too many pills, non-suicidal. Officer advises no medical emergency, subject has a ride to the doctor and will be there shortly.
11 a.m. Foot patrol on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with four people at bus stop; two arrests made.
6:29 p.m. Accident with major injuries at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Treadway Drive. Report of vehicle versus pedestrian in front of business.
6:34 p.m. Mentally ill on Ottoboni Drive. Reporting party reports male subject at residence is screaming and breaking items inside and outside the house.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
3:45 p.m. Drunk in public on West Second Street. Subject has been drinking, fell and can not stay stable on his feet. Officer reports non-medical, refusal.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
2:15 p.m. Welfare check on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports several notices on the door of this unit, no one answering when she knocks and would like an officer to meet her at the office and accompany her for a welfare check on a tenant.
3:03 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party is being harrassed and cussed at by a male with an orange and black hat.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
2:28 p.m. Disturbance on East First Street and Asti Road. Reporting party called to say as she was walking to the River Park a male wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans carrying a white plastic bag passed by her and screamed foul language at her.
5:30 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Main Street. Reporting party states there are about five juveniles in the parking lot across from her breaking glass. Warned and advised.
6:38 p.m. Accident no injuries on West First Street and South Washington Street. Reporting party reports that he was just in a little fender bender at this location, no medical needed, parties are exchanging information but he would like an officer present.
11:41 p.m. Driving while license is suspended on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Fourth Street. Citation to appear on field citation.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, JAN. 13
8:54 a.m. Hazard on Asti Road for a tree down. California Highway Patrol on scene; vehicle hit a tree and it came down.
11:14 a.m. Smoke check on Geysers Road. Found a cooking fire.
12:43 p.m. Smoke check on Brookside Drive for a smoking outlet. Turned the breaker off.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
8:22 a.m. Medical aid on St. Michaels Court for a 58-year-old female with diabetic issues. No transport.
8:50 a.m. Medical aid on Clovercrest Drive for a 65-year-old female with hives showing. No transport.
9:16 a.m. Medical aid on Josephine Drive for a male patient with a ground level fall. No transport.
10:56 a.m. Medical aid on Sonoma Drive for a male patient with cancer, feeling weak. Transported to Memorial.
2:32 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient with wound infections. Transported to Memorial.
5:09 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient with possible vertigo. Transported to Memorial.
6:20 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for a male patient with wound infections. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:32 p.m. Vehicle accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a vehicle versus pedestrian, female patient with back pain. Transported to Memorial.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
4:01 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a male patient feeling altered. No transport.
5:34 p.m. Debris fire on Dutcher Creek Road. Report of the hillside on fire. Burn pile only.
THURSDAY, JAN. 16
12:48 p.m. Medical aid on North Washington Street for a male patient with possible blood clots. Transported to Kaiser.
5:19 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for an odor investigation, rotten food caused a smell. Occupant thought it was natural gas.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
5:30 a.m. Public assist on Wisteria Circle to assist a male from the floor to his bed.
9:49 a.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a seizure patient. Transported to Kaiser.
2:28 p.m. Hazard on North Cloverdale Boulevard for oil leaking from a vehicle.
6:34 p.m. Public assist on Wisteria Circle for a non-injury fall.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
7:58 p.m. Medical aid on Imperial Drive for a male with laceration. His wife took him to the hospital.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
1:04 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male with diabetic issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
10:09 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male with possible seizures. Transported to Kaiser.
11:16 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 69-year-old female feeling dizzy. Transported to Kaiser.
