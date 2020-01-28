Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
8:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Moonlight Circle and Sunrise Drive. Reporting party reports receiving a call from husband who located a young child, all alone, who is crying. Officer reports reporting party was never out with child, only saw her when he was passing by. Officers in the area, no child located. Contacted several other people in the area, none of them saw a child.
2:20 p.m. Vandalism on Moonlight Circle. Reporting party reports Honda Ridgeline keyed in their driveway between 4 p.m. yesterday and 10 a.m. today. Unsure if vehicle was locked or not. So far hasn’t noticed anything missing. Officer reports declined formal report at this time.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
2:12 p.m. Miscellaneous service on West Brookside Drive. Reporting party has a 3-year-old refrigerator she is trying to dispose of.
7:05 p.m. Mentally ill. Location redacted. Reporting party is calling for elderly mother, states 34-year-old male at residence is threatening and intimidating his grandmother.
8:24 p.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Shady Lane. Reporting party reports black SUV crossing into northbound lanes on the boulevard. Officer reports out with driver, checks OK.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
8:10 a.m. Warrant attempt service. Location redacted. Officer initiated activity on North Street.
1:21 p.m. Traffic hazard on northbound Highway 101 at Dutcher Creek. Reporting party reports big white work truck losing ladders on the freeway. Caller transferred to CHP.
3:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Kings Valley Apartments on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports neighbor yelled at multiple people at the office at Kings Valley. States that he was unprovoked and told reporting party to “watch out.” Reporting party feels threatened and not safe.
6:01 p.m. Reckless driving on North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Third Street. Reporting party reports a dark Honda made an illegal pass on North Cloverdale Boulevard and almost struck a family using the crosswalk.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
3:02 p.m. Assist out on southbound Highway 101 and Geysers Road. Reporting party reports a mother pig and several baby pigs in the roadway. Caller transferred to Mendocino CHP.
7:38 p.m. Juvenile problem on Pepperwood Drive. Reporting party reports juveniles doorbell ditching. Reporting party reports she has it on her home security. One is described as a tall subject.
9:41 p.m. Prowler on West Second Street. Reporting party reports motion light just came on, gate is locked. Officer reports unable to locate anyone or anything in the area.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
5:03 p.m. Assist highway patrol at southbound Highway 101 and Cloverdale Boulevard. Eight large pigs on the wrong side of the fence, six feet off the roadway.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, JAN. 20
10:08 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
2:16 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient with a low blood sugar level. Transported to Kaiser.
4:55 p.m. Smoke check on East First Street. Report of smoke seen coming under the freeway. All units were unable to locate.
6:38 p.m. Hazmat on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting of a fuel leak at the gas station; leak was contained to less than five gallons.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
12:35 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a 58-year-old female with chest pain. No transport.
11:47 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient with a ground level fall. Lift assist only, no medical merit.
4:16 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a lift assist.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
7:40 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a female with chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
8:20 a.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female who fell. Assisted patient to bed.
5:44 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a child who cut his head after a fall. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, JAN. 23
7:36 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male with chest pain. Transported to Kaiser.
5:28 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for an intoxicated male with high blood sugar. Transported to Kaiser.
SATURDAY, JAN. 25
5:25 a.m. Medical aid on Shahan Drive for a 50-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
11:45 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a
2-year-old not breathing. Child was breathing; transported to Sutter.
11:54 p.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for a 36-year-old female feeling ill and lethargic and nauseous. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, JAN. 26
8:10 a.m. Medical aid on River Road for a male patient feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
11:28 a.m. Medical aid on Citrus Fair Drive for a 31-year-old male with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
5:49 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a 74-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:38 p.m. Medical aid on Ottoboni Drive for a 40-year-old male with a heart condition. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
