Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JULY 1
12:32 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Railroad Avenue. Reports of a few people flashing lights and making noise. Reporting party inquired, now they are knocking at reporting party’s door. Warned and advised.
5:09 a.m. Miscellaneous service at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Walk-in reported two males north of Commiskey Station, one was drunk. Reporting party reports they had flashers on in a sedan, reporting party gave them a lighter, estimates they left heading northbound. Mendocino CHP notified.
8:14 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two men sleeping next to the water machine. Moved along.
9:39 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports receiving numerous complaints about two male subjects in front of store.
11:54 a.m. Civil problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subjects in a shed on business property. Reporting party requests officer response for advice, she is unsure what to do.
2 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at church on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports vehicle dumped trash on Elbridge, neat church.
2:18 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject in a wheelchair panhandling in front of address. Warned and advised.
3:51 p.m. Welfare check on South Cloverdale Overpass and South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male on southbound side of the overpass looking over railing at passing traffic. Reporting party is concerned subject may jump off the overpass. Officer made contact with subject, not as reported.
5:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Ioli Ranch Circle. Party reports vehicle hit by another car while parked in the driveway at this location.
5:36 p.m. Petty theft report on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Walk-in reports bicycle stolen from in front of location. Officer contacted reporting party and report taken.
5:41 p.m. Animal complaint on Elm Street. Caller reports dog(s) at this location are being seriously abused; activity is not occurring right now. Dispatch provided contact information to animal control.
6:38 p.m. Civil problem on Grape Gables Way. Caller reports subject was served restraining order and move out orders; refuses to leave. Officers responded and assisted.
11:04 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports upstairs neighbor is repeatedly knocking on her ceiling and would like for it to stop. Warned and advised.
Tuesday, JULY 2
6:14 a.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Employee asked subject to leave twice, says he’s not himself today and is making customers weary.
10:43 a.m. Warrant arrest at East First and North Main streets. Citation to appear on Rohnert Park warrant.
12:27 p.m. Petty theft report at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports male with black Raiders jacket and blue jeans stole items and caller states manager is holding him outside. Suspect left prior to officer arrival. Unable to locate.
12:37 p.m. Animal complaint on Lake Street. Caller reports bees on her window and coming into the walls. Dispatch provided her with bee hotline phone numbers.
1:38 p.m. Trespass at City Hall on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests assistance with subject that entered the building through non-public access door and won’t leave. Officer responded but subject left prior to arrival. Subject known to officers and will be warned and advised when located.
7:47 p.m. Petty theft report on Champlain Avenue. Spare tire taken off of motor home within the last two or three weeks, discovered today.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
5:56 a.m. Welfare check on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Del Webb Drive. Reporting party was out for her morning walk and heard what sounded like a male voice moaning in the creek area near this location. Unable to locate.
5:01 p.m. Reckless driving on Northbound Citrus Fair Drive offramp. A driver reports that a female driver in a 2013 Ford exiting Citrus Fair toward the train depot threw a container of soda at her vehicle. Reporting party declined to file a report with CHP.
9:26 p.m. Fireworks at Sierra Court and Mt. Diablo Way. Reporting party reports seeing two aerial fireworks in the area of Mt. Diablo Way. Unable to locate.
10:01 p.m. Suspicious person on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports she received a text from a friend who stated there is a “tweeker on a bike hiding in the bushes on this property.” Reporting party states this was in the last 10 minutes and there is no further description of the “tweeker” or the bike. Party would like CPD to check the property. Gone on arrival.
10:39 p.m. Fireworks at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two males just chased off of the business parking lot, had set off M-80 fireworks. Last seen on foot on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers responded, checked area and no one nearby.
10:51 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied. Officer initiated activity on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Officers out with occupied parked vehicle at this location, probation search completed. Subject asked to move off hte property, they are waiting for assistance to jump the battery.
THURSDAY, JULY 4
8:57 a.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. Man on a bike yelling and riding in the traffic, no shirt and jeans. Citation to appear. Report taken.
9:12 a.m. Disturbance on Mayor Way. caller reports verbal disturbance involving two or three males and a female over a cellphone.
9:46 a.m. Miscellaneous service at South Cloverdale Boulevard overpass. Caller reports elderly female standing in field near overpass, appears to be confused. Unable to locate.
2:09 p.m. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding someone at night coming up on her porch. Advice given.
2:27 p.m. Animal complaint on South East Street. Caller reports large possum just walked into his shed. Officer reports possum went under a lot of debris, unable to access.
5 p.m. Welfare check at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject laying in the bushes, completely out of it, not responding to the reporting party. Officers responded and contacted.
5:06 p.m. Citizen assist on Broad Street. Caller wants to know what time the fireworks start at the high school. Dispatch recommended checking local paper.
9:55 to 11:12 p.m. Thirteen calls regarding fireworks.
11:13 p.m. Burglary report on Pine Mountain Road. Motion detector alarm activated by persons in the house, caller can hear them inside. Caller transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
12:04 p.m. Animal loose on Vine Drive and Bandiera Way. Caller reports deer jumped in the roadway at this intersection and states it has no moved along. Caller dialed 911 because it was a traffic hazard.
12:06 p.m. Assist fire department at Highway 128 and US 101. Caller reports fire on the east side of 101 and 128. Three other fire-related calls received.
1:01 p.m. Civil problem on William Circle. Caller requests to know how long a person can let their vehicle run while parked on private property. States he looked it up on the internet and its only 20 minutes, according to DMV. States neighbor’s truck is in drive, on for an hour, door is open and exhaust is not a concern for the reporting party. He wants officer to cite the driver per DMV rules, states this is a common occurrence but won’t talk to the owner of the vehicle.
7:20 p.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports female customer extremely drunk, has left the bar but would like an officer to contact her to discuss the threats. Officer responded, reporting party declines to press charges, report taken for property left behind.
9:41 p.m. Fireworks on Caldwell Street. Reporting party reports someone on Caldwell is setting off fireworks. Party reports one bottle rocket landed in his backyard and then exploded. Unable to locate.
9:51 p.m. Fireworks at South Cloverdale Boulevard and Clover Springs Drive. Reporting party reports fireworks being set off “all over town” and would like the officers to arrest/cite people for it. Unable to locate.
SATURDAY, JULY 6
12:33 p.m. Possible fraud on Portofino Way. Buyer bought items from reporting party via Amazon. Buyer returned the item for a refund but sent the incorrect item back. Reporting party says it was fraud. Party said it was a diagnostic cable for Mercedes vehicle and the buyer sent back a random cable back and they are going back and forth regarding the item. Requests officer attempt to contact buyer regarding this issue.
7:16 p.m. Suspicious person at business on East First Street. Reporting party reports a male with a shopping cart sleeping in the doorway. Officer contact subject and he was moved along.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
9:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Party requests to speak to officer regarding someone throwing garbage in reporting party’s large rented trash dumpster. Party reports they found the name of the person responsible in garbage.
12:32 p.m. Citizen assist at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports injured bird, advised to contact bird rescue and provided phone number.
3:06 p.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Subject sleeping behind wall on the north side, no further description as reporting party can only see the feet of the subject.
6:38 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a female driver blocking another vehicle, yelling at male. Gone on arrival.
8:48 p.m. Assist out at the First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports seeing an unattended fire near the river. Call transferred to fire department.
11:11 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Main Street. Reporting party reports juveniles smoking marijuana and drinking, at least 10 people in downstairs apartment. Officer contacted resident who claims everyone is of age, warned and advised to bring everyone inside and turn music down.
11:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports man outside of his house dusting his rose bushes with something toxic. Not seen today, believes he is heading north.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, JULY 1
12:29 a.m. Medical aid on Caldwell Street for a 50-year-old female vomiting. Transported to Kaiser.
Tuesday, JULY 2
6:42 a.m. Medical aid on Kerry Lane for a male patient with stomach pain. Transported to Kaiser.
11:03 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male fall victim with a possible hip problem. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
6:11 p.m. Medical aid on Del Webb Drive for a female patient who feels dizzy when standing. Transported to Kaiser.
9:02 p.m. Hazardous situation on North Jefferson Street for a PG&E power pole with a transformer issue. PG&E repaired pole after power was shot off in the area.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
6:53 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Drive for a male fall victim with general pain. Transported to Kaiser.
7:53 a.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive to assist with a police matter. No transport.
2:35 p.m. Medical aid on Hiatt Road for a female who ingested multiple medications, had a low level of consciousness. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
3:01 p.m. Medical aid on Ioli Ranch Circle for a patient with a low level of consciousness. Transported to Memorial Hospital.
3:10 p.m. Medical aid on Spring Court for a male fall victim. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, JULY 4
12:06 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle accident. Assisted with patient care.
12:30 p.m. Smoke check near First Street Bridge. Unable to locate.
5:06 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male lying in the bushes. Male was ill; transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
9:54 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire on Rock Pile Road. Canceled.
FRIDAY, JULY 5
8:58 a.m. Auto aid to Anderson Valley for a female feeling ill.
11:40 a.m. Lift assist on Dutcher Creek Road.
12:05 p.m. Vegetation fire at River Park near the McCray Road side. Burned three-fourths of an acre.
11:34 p.m. Medical aid at Cloverdale Police Department for a male with a possible concussion. Checked out, no transport.
SATURDAY, JULY 6
6:51 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 69-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
SUNDAY, JULY 7
9:29 a.m. Smoke check on Grace Court. Report of smoke seen coming from the yard; smoke was from a barbecue only.
11:26 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 72-year-old female with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
1:53 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Report of smoke seen at a previous fire; no smoke found in the burn scar.
4:19 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 69-year-old male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
8:50 p.m. Smoke check at First Street Bridge. Report of smoke under the bridge. All units were unable to locate.
