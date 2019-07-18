Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JULY 8
1:21 a.m. Vandalism on East First Street. Walk-in reports the flag poles have been bent and “eXperience Cloverdale” signs have been damaged along East First Street. Broken flag poles moved near theater.
3:30 a.m. Reckless driving on Citrus Fair Drive. White work truck was swerving and speeding, exited at southbound Citrus Fair exit. Unable to locate.
5:49 p.m. Warrant attempt service. Officer initiated activity on Tarman Drive. Citation to appear.
10:29 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in his 20s yelling at people making nonsense, might have a beer in hand. Officer reports subject has left the property, has been drinking.
10:43 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party woke up and there was someone in his living room. Reporting party didn’t get a good look, but believes he was a large man. Unfounded.
TUESDAY, JULY 9
11:33 a.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male and female loitering in the parking lot near the dumpsters. Child seat on the road, the hood of an older Subaru is up and it appears they have pulled bags and other items from the car. Reporting party is not sure if there is a child with them. Officers contacted subject, vehicle broke down.
8:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at park on West Second Street. Reporting party states older guy, short brown hair with cap sitting at a bench at the park, may have a white truck, seems to be living in a truck at the park. Reporting party is afraid he might be casing her place. Parking citation.
9:44 p.m. Juvenile problem on Hot Springs Road and South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports juveniles in the roadway placing a cardboard cut out of a boar. Officer confirmed it is in fact a black African Rhino cardboard cutout.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 10
6:14 a.m. Suspicious person on Elm Street. Reporting party reports two males on bikes are going through items left on the curb for pick-up. Officer reports unable to locate.
7:25 a.m. Petty theft report on Port Circle. Tools stolen from out of bed of truck. Officer reports victim refuses to make official report.
8:59 a.m. Welfare check on Kings Circle. Caller requests welfare check. Subject hasn’t answered the door for two days and not answering phone for best friend. Officer reports management checked apartment, subject not there.
9:02 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Cemetery. Anonymous caller reports two men digging in the cemetery. Checks OK.
9:28 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at park on West Second Street. Public Works reports someone living in a white Chevy Truck at the park, truck is up on jacks. Officer reports contact subject, truck needs repair, waiting for tow truck.
10:24 p.m. Suspicious person at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male that was living in the shed in back of their business just drove in, saw there was still people inside the business, and drove out at a high rate of speed. Employees will call right away if he comes back.
THURSDAY, JULY 11
12:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Walk-in reports driving by this location and seeing several subjects sitting on the west side of the property gambling — possibly dice games.
12:42 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports several men on the sidewalk, appears they set up camp, they are drinking beer. Moved along.
7:16 p.m. Animal complaint at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject kicking dog in the head; subject still nearby. Officers responded and contacted all involved.
FRIDAY, JULY 12
11:40 a.m. Trespassing on Treadway Drive. Caller requests supervisor be contacted at this location and instruct workers to stay off private property during breaks and lunch/dinner. Garbage is being left behind and hardscape and plants are being disturbed.
12:50 p.m. Suspicious person at pool. Lifeguard requests officer make contact with a subject on a gold motorcycle and tell him he is not welcomed at pool. Warned and advised.
12:51 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports two male subjects, blonde hair and the other brown hair, with a sign asking to buy marijuana. They were seen selling the same to a vehicle then pulled up and left.
1 p.m. Civil problem on Porterfield Creek Drive. Caller reports neighbor threatened him with violence. Officers contacted; reporting party declines to file formal report.
3:43 p.m. Annoying phone calls on Debmar Lane. Caller reports receiving a phone call telling her she will have an arrest warrant if she does not pay money; was told to obtain a gift card to provide to the caller. Dispatch advised this is a scam and no warrant exists, to not interact with any caller requesting information no matter how intimidating it feels, and to just hang up.
8:05 p.m. Suspicious person on North Washington Street. Caller reports subject on the property yelling. Officers responded and contacted all involved; all counseled and extra patrol requested for the nearby intersection for drivers not obeying posted signs.
10:51 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on South East Street. Reporting party came home and found a male subject, wearing a t-shirt and jeans, passed out on the sidewalk in front of her house.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
3:39 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a parked car was hit at this location.
10:21 a.m. Reckless driving on Kings Circle. Reports subject in black Jeep was speeding and almost hit a person. Vehicle is now parked across from the office and drive went inside unknown apartment. Officer made contact with driver, warned and advised.
11:22 a.m. Domestic related incident on Asti Road and East First Street. Anonymous reports male and female at in a black Jeep blocking traffic. Male is in passenger’s seat smoking a cigarette, and female driver for out and walked.
2:03 p.m. Walk-in reports his 16-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted. Officer reports father of juvenile victim states he will be bringing his daughter in for an interview.
4:14 p.m. Property taken for destruction at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a bag of crystal substance.
7:33 p.m. Drunk driving on South Foothill Boulevard. Transported to county jail.
8:26 p.m. Caller reported a nude subject at the river on the Mendocino County side. Transferred to Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
SUNDAY, JULY 14
6:02 p.m. Welfare check at Citrus Fair Drive and Northbound Citrus Fair Drive offramp. Reporting party reports a male subject possible sleeping on the sidewalk on the south side of the Citrus Fair. Citation to appear.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, JULY 8
10:40 a.m. Hazardous situation on Main Street. Diesel leak under a freshly fueled vehicle, owner had a container under the vehicle, no threat to the environment. Customer drove to lower fuel level.
12:18 p.m. Public assist on Healdsburg Avenue for a female who fell. Minor injuries, no transport.
4:59 p.m. Hazardous situation on North Washington Street for wires down from a tree falling. No fire, PG&E removed the hazard.
9:51 p.m. Medical aid on Marguerite Lane for an intoxicated female. No transport.
TUESDAY, JULY 9
5:15 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a female having anxiety issues. Transported to Sutter.
8:04 a.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for a 100-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Memorial.
5:36 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a 68-year-old female with a ground level fall. Head injury, no transport.
6:02 p.m. Medical aid on Asti Road for a male with possible heat stroke. He was checked out, but not transported.
THURSDAY, JULY 11
6:19 a.m. Lift assist on Josephine Drive. Pick up and put back.
4:45 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road. Report of a 92-year-old female fall victim. Ground level fall, head laceration. Transported to Ukiah.
8:13 p.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for an 80-year-old with a possibly urinary tract infection. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
FRIDAY, JULY 12
8:32 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a male patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Sutter.
3:58 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 68-year-old male with abdominal pain. Transported to Memorial.
5:52 p.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a 36-year-old male with withdrawals. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, JULY 13
12:04 a.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a female patient feeling altered. Transported to Sutter.
4:21 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a 37-year-old female with a fall from a rock into the river. Transported to Memorial.
8:05 p.m. Public assist on Berti Lane for a male patient with a ground level fall. No medical merit, no transport.
11:30 p.m. Medical aid on Kerry Lane for a 79-year-old male feeling dizzy. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, JULY 14
2:46 a.m. Medical aid on Riesling Street for a 59-year-old female with a gallbladder infection. Transported to Sutter.
9:20 a.m. Hazardous situation on Oak Hollow Road. Power line down, unit stood by until PG&E arrived.
9:45 a.m. Debris fire on Old Redwood Highway.
8:54 p.m. Vegetation fire at Skaggs Springs Road. Assist Geyserville with a vegetation fire; fire was one-half of an acre near a parking lot.
