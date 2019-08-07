Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, JULY 29
2:38 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Main Street. High schoolers with 20 packs of beer and marijuana playing loud music, skateboarding, broken bottles in the street. Reporting party claims teens hide in the backyard while drinking. Resident warned that if the behavior continues they would be cired.
3:06 a.m. Juvenile problem at business on North Main Street. Teenagers living alone, constant drinking, mother visits once or twice a week. Reporting party states loud band woke her up and that juveniles are also hanging out at senior center. Officer shut party down and advised resident that criminal charges are next.
10:58 a.m. Vandalism on East 1st Street. Reporting party advises someone damaged property and his truck — he wants her out of the house and to press charges.
12:27 p.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Reporting party reports physical altercation, unknown on weapons. Reporting party believes female hit him with something. Transported to county jail.
1:28 p.m. Domestic related incident on Grace Court. Party requests welfare check of three minor children in the residence.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
1:42 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Main Street. Reporting party reports neighbors smoking large amounts of marijuana, smoke came into reporting party’s house strong enough causing her to vomit. Officer didn’t smell anything, reports two people asleep, music was a little loud and asked it to be turned down. Officer to escalate reports to property management.
6:14 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff at Big Sulfer Creek on River Road. Reporting party reports homeless encampment near large gravel funes near river where target practice happens.
7:47 p.m. Vandalism at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports 10 juveniles in front of store, with one “wrenching” on an eXperience Cloverdale flag. Officers report no damage.
8:39 p.m. Petty theft report on North Main Street. Reporting party reports two teens, age 16 to 18, going into store with a backpack. Two went in store, one driver. Teens ran out of store, one in vehicle almost hit reporting party.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
3:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on East 1st Street. Reporting party reports unwanted subjects staying the detached part of residents. Transported to county jail.
9:15 p.m. Juvenile problem on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports eight juveniles racing their bikes in the park on a track they created between Grape Gables and the creek. Reporting party states they almost hit one of his grandchildren and an older man that was walking by. Reporting party upset because there are signs everywhere about not riding bikes in the park. Gone on arrival.
9:30 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Santana Drive. Reporting party reports a short male in a turquoise colored cut-off tank and shorts was sitting in the middle of South Cloverdale Boulevard and they nearly hit him. Reporting party states he is now standing in the middle of Santana Drive. Second caller on 911 reports male is now running in and out of traffic. Third caller about the male says he is running in and out of traffic and is now in front of Sinclair.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
1:07 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Pepperwood Drive. Female subject wearing flip flops and talking on a cellphone that is on speaker phone is walking around in back of this location shining a flashlight and looking into the backyards.
10:11 a.m. Miscellaneous service at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party from Starbucks requests to speak with an officer regarding female on a three-wheeled motorcycle that ran into their building causing damage and almost hit a homeless male. No injuries, information exchanges, gone on arrival.
10:48 a.m. Warrant arrest on East 1st Street. Officer reports subject in possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and three Sonoma County warrants. Citation to appear on fresh charges and transported to the county jail on warrants.
3:33 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a subject with two Mendocino warrants.
8:12 p.m. Suspicious person on South Franklin Street and Muscat Drive. Reporting party states she was out for a walk earlier with her three children in this area when a male with a scruffy beard, wearing a beanie, possibly homeless, rode by on a BMX bike and was looking her up and down after he passed by. He then rode back to her young daughter who was also on a bike and said, “Hey little girl, what’s your name?” at which point the reporting party yelled at him to keep riding on and he left. Reporting party did not see him for the rest of her walk but wanted to report the incident.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
9:21 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party from business reports male outside yelling and running back and forth. Officer unable to locate.
SUNDAY, AUG. 4
1:32 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Pepperwood Drive. Reporting party reports mountain lion behind her house attacking something on the trail behind her house, reports that it sounds very close. Officer gave information for mountain lion sighting phone numbers.
2:06 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Main Street. Reporting party reports two male juveniles damaged the wooden planter box in front of this business. Reporting party requests juveniles be contacted and advised to stop.
10:50 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Clark Avenue.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, JULY 29
9:01 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for an 89-year-old female fall victim. Transported to Kaiser.
2:05 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male with chest paints. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
10:29 p.m. Medical aid on Riesling Street for a 54-year-old male with shortness of breath and fainting. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
TUESDAY, JULY 30
5:36 p.m. Smoke check on East First Street. Report of smoke seen in the black of a previous fire. Smoke extinguished.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 31
5:44 a.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female patient with back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, AUG. 1
11:44 a.m. Cooking fire on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Stovetop fire at restaurant extinguished with water. Business closed for cleaning.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
12:23 p.m. Traffic collision on South River Road. White truck into a vineyard on the west side of River Road. Male adult has minor injuries.
7:19 p.m. Medical aid on Portofino Way for a 21-year-old female with lower gastrointestinal problems. Transported to Kaiser.
