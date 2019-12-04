Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, NOV. 25
7:28 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports three subjects in parking lot fighting. Reports they look to be high school age.
8:51 a.m. Warrant arrest on Industrial Drive. Citation to appear.
2:20 p.m. Juvenile problem at South Cloverdale Boulevard and Cherry Creek Road. Juvenile reports they are in a verbal disagreement with a male subject.
7 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported. Walk-in requests to speak with an officer regarding a silver car following them.
7:30 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding a juvenile issue. Warned and advised.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
1:14 a.m. Disturbance on South Franklin Street. Reporting party reports male is in a verbal with a female. Party reports they are yelling and someone is honking the car horn. Officer reports unable to contact resident.
9:31 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported. Walk-in requests to speak with an officer regarding items taken from their garage. Officer reports advice given at this time and extra patrol requested.
2:59 p.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Police Department. Subject self-surrendered on county warrant. Citation to appear on field citation.
4:38 p.m. Citizen assist on Sandholm Lane. Reporting party reports a delivery truck backed into a building on the property. Requests to speak to an officer about the incident for advice.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
1:27 p.m. Walk-in to the Cloverdale Police Department requests to speak to an officer regarding a threatening phone call she received last night.
2:35 p.m. Reporting party requests to speak with an officer regarding two classmates who are harassing her on social media.
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
10:10 a.m. Assist highway patrol at southbound Highway 101 five miles north of Cloverdale. Reporting party reports pigs on the freeway.
11:52 a.m. Civil problem on Caledonian Court. Reporting party called because she is having rental issues with her mother. Party advised officers have responded recently to this address and have advised that the problem is a civil issue.
10:23 p.m. Noise disturbance on Orange Drive. House with Christmas lights all around house, loud music and karaoke, would like noise to be turned down.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
11:05 p.m. Citation to appear on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Railroad Avenue.
11:10 p.m. Suspicious person on Haehl Street. A male in his late 20s, wearing snow jacket went up to the reporting party’s porch, noticed a doorbell camera and immediately left. Officer reports party breaking up on same street, possibly someone leaving from there, otherwise unable to locate.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
6:29 p.m. Business on North Cloverdale Boulevard requests officer move along female subject.
7:09 p.m. Suspicious person on Kings Circle. Caller reports unwanted guest. Gone on arrival.
8:03 p.m. Open door at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports an open door at the business, looks like someone tried to break in. Reporting party doesn’t see anyone around the door or inside. Officer reports business is open, customer from earlier broke the door.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
6:37 a.m. Disturbance on North Main Street. Reporting party reports a verbal near the area of the apartments near the senior center. Subjects yelling in the street. Officers contacted the female half, who refused to cooperate. The male half was gone on arrival.
9:24 a.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports reckless driver in a silver vehicle. Driver was all over the road, now parked in front of business. Officer reports gone on arrival, will be on the lookout.
1:27 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Pine Mountain Road. Caller reports boyfriend is making suicide threats, will be at top of Pine Mountain.
7:23 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports for the last hour it sounds like someone is trying to put a key into the door lock. Requests officer contact. Officer reports checks OK.
9:02 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a subject with a flashlight wearing a hoodie just banged on their door, when they did not answer the subject continued north of the boulevard. Officer responded to the area, unable to locate subject.
Cloverdale Fire Department
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
5:52 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Comminsky Station.
9:48 p.m. Medical aid on Hiatt Road for a 71-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
11:30 a.m. Smoke check on Highway 128. Report of smoke seen on the side of the road. Extinguished a pile of leaves.
11:55 a.m. Water flow alarm sounding on Asti Road.
5:08 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a 31-year-old female feeling light headed. Transported to Sutter.
THURSDAY, NOV. 28
10:25 a.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 48-year-old female with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, NOV. 29
6:54 a.m. Medical aid on South Jefferson Street for an 89-year-old male with difficulty breathing. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:13 p.m. Smoke check on Levee Road. Investigation found a farmer burning trimmings with a permit.
SATURDAY, NOV. 30
10:14 a.m. Public assist on Hillview Drive to assist female to a chair following a non-injury fall.
4:19 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a female feeling ill. Subject evacuated at the scene, no transport.
7:19 p.m. Medical aid on Wallace Lane for a male patient with stomach issues. Transported to Sutter.
9:58 p.m. Public assist on Rolling Hill Court. Assist homeowner with smoke detector malfunctions.
SUNDAY, DEC. 1
2:54 a.m. Debris fire on Burgundy Court. Garbage can on fire; can was hot ashes from the fireplace.
