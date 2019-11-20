Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, NOV. 11
7:26 a.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Bald male wearing shorts and a blue sweatshirt has a gray bag and bagels from the store. Citation to appear.
7:42 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at school on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports large black bag on the track inside the football field. Reporting party states the bag was not there yesterday. Officer states not as reported, it is a tipped over trash can.
9:25 a.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Reporting party reports subject is in her front yard, knocking on her door. Party states there’s no reason for subject to be at address. Officer reports subject had already left the property prior to arrival.
4:39 p.m. Juvenile problem at school on North Street. Reporting party reports four juveniles sitting on a bench on the south side of the playground. Gone on arrival.
5:40 p.m. Trespass on Ioli Ranch Circle. Anonymous caller reports two subjects on the second floor of the new buildings under construction to the north. Officer reports checks OK, subject is one of the contractors.
7:26 p.m. Drunk driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a possible drunk driver at business. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
3:39 p.m. No injury accident on School Street. Reporting party reports juvenile son was involved in a “fender bender” on School Street. No damage to the party's vehicle, would like to speak to an officer. Other person involved is a juvenile student. Officer reports contacted both drivers and parents, declined formal report.
4:22 p.m. Assist out on McCray Road. Caller reports hearing a few gun shots, believes it was coming from the River Park area. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
5:27 p.m. Suspicious person at First Street Bridge on East First Street. Reporting party reports male with no shirt on and a dog running loose. Reporting party didn’t see him and is concerned that someone might hit him. Moved along.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
10:37 a.m. Out with subject at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear on a field citation.
11:15 a.m. Disturbance at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a disturbance between himself and a male subject. Officer reports issue resolved prior to arrival.
12:04 p.m. Disturbance on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports someone is yelling and screaming again. Officer reports subject contacted and advice given.
12:06 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
THURSDAY, NOV. 14
12:44 a.m. Reckless driving on North Washington and West First streets. Reporting party reports vehicle going through the stop sign at First and Washington, continued north and heard further tire squeals.
5:32 a.m. Welfare check on Clover Springs Drive. 911 reporting party said they heard a “recording” of someone calling for help near the garage. Party knocked on the door and was unable to get an answer. Officer made contact, reports faulty medical alarm.
10:18 a.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale City Hall. Sonoma County Transit requests assistance removing female from bus that is yelling and screaming. Officer reports female exited bus already, resolved.
12:46 p.m. Assist out on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Sonoma County Transit requests assistance removing a female from the bus.
1:53 p.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Subject self-surrendered on a warrant.
6:54 p.m.Suspicious person on Lake Street. One arrested on county warrant.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
8:33 a.m. Vandalism on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests to speak with officer regarding flag being torn down, damage to side of building and tool box left at church. Meet reporting party at back office.
11:19 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller requests officer to stand by when they make contact with a subject that will not leave and was in a verbal dispute with a clerk.
11:38 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at school on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Student at the high school in the office with the parent and a cannabis cartridge.
2:10 p.m. Animal loose on Commercial Street. Caller reports green and yellow parakeet in the area of Commercial Street.
5:30 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Possible DUI, silver truck, all over the lanes and breaking hard. Transported to county jail.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
8:55 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Chablis Way. Caller reports neighbors on Vine Drive and Chablis Way in a verbal argument.
2:57 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Asti Road. Caller reports male in a black Ford Explorer approached him and asked to exchange jewelry for cash. Also in the truck was an adult female and younger female juvenile, both were crying. Caller transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
3:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Anonymous caller reports subjects smoking marijuana. Warned and advised.
11:38 p.m. Disturbance on Timber Ridge Court. Reporting party reports males screaming and yelling possibly hitting each other with a plastic bat. Party advised that subjects are throwing things at their fence. Officer reports residents playing a game, advised to bring it in for the night.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
10:52 a.m. Suspicious person at Citrus Fair. Caller reports tent, unknown if occupied. Requests officer check tent to see if occupied. Officer reports unoccupied, party will call back if subject returns to tent.
7:38 p.m. Warrant arrest on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with two females, one was warned and advised and released, other was transported to county jail.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, NOV. 11
3:28 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 at Cominsky Station. Assist Hopland Fire with an unknown medical on highway 101. Transported patient to Ukiah Hospital.
5:30 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 101. Smoke check along the river; found a smoldering fire. Fire units extinguished. The area was an unoccupied homeless encampment.
TUESDAY, NOV. 12
1:01 p.m. Medical aid on Commerce Lane for a male patient with a laceration to his left arm. Transported to Memorial.
2:45 p.m. Smoke check at Russian River Campground for a debris fire. Found an abandoned vehicle, homeless encampment and a structure cut into the hillside at the river. Fire extinguished.
5:30 p.m. Public assist on North Jefferson Street for a non-injury lift assist.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13
12:07 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male down in the bathroom at business. No merit to the call.
1:09 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female who was feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
1:10 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a choking female. Same issue as previous entry.
1:23 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a female who fell and injured her leg. She was placed into a vehicle and transported.
FRIDAY, NOV. 15
6:48 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Cominsky Station. Assist Hopland Fire with a vehicle versus pedestrian. Patient was deceased on arrival.
SATURDAY, NOV. 16
8:33 a.m. Medical aid on West Third Street for a female patient not feeling well. Transported to Sutter.
9:39 a.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a female patient with a ground level fall. Transported to Kaiser.
5:18 p.m. Medical aid on McCray Road for a female patient with a possible dislocated shoulder. Transported to Kaiser.
11:25 p.m. Vehicle accident on Asti Road. Vehicle versus pedestrian. Patient was transported to Memorial.
SUNDAY, NOV. 17
2:25 a.m. Medical aid on Muscat Drive for a male patient with a possible overdose on THC. Transported to Sutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.