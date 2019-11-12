Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, NOV. 4
3:14 p.m. Civil problem at school on North Street. Requests officer regarding unauthorized parents on scene to pick up children. Officer reports incident resolved.
6:21 p.m. Suspicious person on East First Street. Reporting party reports unknown male on a bike pulling a cart taking water from the hose in the front yard. Reporting party requests he be removed from the property.
10:47 p.m. Suspicious person at City Park on West Second Street. Anonymous caller reports two subjects with flashlights looking into vehicles in front of the park. Unable to locate.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
12:23 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous caller reports two young men tampering with mailboxes. Unable to locate.
12:47 a.m. Prowler on Hillview Drive. Caller reports a subject below her west window smoking a cigarette; states she can hear him below her window moving around. Unable to locate.
8:08 a.m. Warrant arrest on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street for an SFPD warrant. Transported to county jail.
4:22 p.m. Battery on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports her juvenile son was just assaulted by another juvenile male in the library. Citation to appear.
7:22 p.m. Domestic related incident on Mayor Way.
8:38 p.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Ranch House Drive and Cottage Court.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
8:04 a.m. Stolen vehicle on Elbridge Avenue. Walk-in to police station came in to report her 2003 Cadillac CTS was stolen off of Elbridge Avenue where it was parked. Party last saw the vehicle at 3 p.m. yesterday.
10 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports there is what looks like a bullet hole in one of the south windows of the building.
1 p.m. Suspicious person on Shahan Drive. Reporting party reports unknown male subject wearing a red shirt with short hair. Subject was hiding in the bushes and was near the mailbox. Gone on arrival.
2:12 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at school on North Cloverdale Boulevard. A 15-year-old male is unresponsive but breathing.
5:50 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on East First Street. Male in a red and white baseball hat just took a bag from the display out in front of the business. Officer reports property located and returned.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
5:52 p.m. Traffic hazard on Citrus Fair Drive and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two sedans parked in the middle of Citrus Fair Drive.
9:19 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party states man is making threats, wants to fight brother over someone named Ricky.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
3:01 a.m. Disturbance on First Street Bridge. Reporting party reports possible disturbance between at least two males, one female. Heard only, said it sounded bad. Gone on arrival.
12:15 p.m. Mentally ill on West Second Street. A 22-year-old male swallowed approximately 60 Bupropion pills.
2:40 p.m. Suspicious person on Crocker and Levee roads. Trying to make contact with subject wearing a tan shirt and black shorts, but subject ran and crossed the river.
3:42 p.m. Stolen vehicle on North Jefferson Street. Reporting party reports he just got home and his 2012 gray Ford Mustang is missing. Vehicle last seen last night at 7 p.m. Reporting party has all the keys.
3:54 p.m. No injury accident on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports two-car accident at this location, no injuries. Both parties present and exchanging information, but would still like an officer to respond.
5:24 p.m. Domestic related incident on Mayor Way. Caller reports verbal incident.
7:06 p.m. Warrant arrest at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Citation to appear.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
12:07 a.m. Prowler on Deb Webb Drive. Reporting party’s mom heard someone trying to get into the back window. Officers cleared backyard and garage, checks OK.
10:38 a.m. Speed contest on Elbridge Avenue and South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a bright red Camaro speeding in the area of Furber Park on Elbridge. Party unable to get plate and states it seemed that the driver didn’t really have control of the vehicle. Unable to locate.
11:26 a.m. Disturbance at business on Railroad Avenue. Reporting party came in to report that, as he drove by the business he saw a physical fight in progress between two males. Unfounded.
3:23 p.m. Speed contest on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports a white BMW keeps speeding up and down Cherry Creek Road.
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
12:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Asti Road. Caller reports two subjects entered her campsite and attempted to steal her property. Officers responded, unable to locate subjects and reporting party declined formal report.
12:50 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male and female in the alley yelling at each other. Officers contacted both subjects, denied verbal. Checks OK at this time.
5:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business. Transferred caller reports they found a cash register at the car wash.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, NOV. 4
6:10 a.m. Medical aid on Foster Court for a 16-year-old male with possible seizures. Transported to Kaiser.
7:44 a.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 and Canyon to assist Geyserville with a smoke check. All units unable to locate.
8:54 a.m. Medical aid on Spring Court for a female patient with a possible lower gastrointestinal issue. Transported to Kaiser.
2:41 p.m. Smoke check on East Third Street for report of smoke smelled near the address. All units unable to locate.
2:46 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Drive for a 99-year-old female not feeling well. Transported to Kaiser.
3:22 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a female patient with numbness in her left arm. Transported to Ukiah.
10:41 p.m. Smoke check on Railroad Avenue for a report of smoke smell in the area. All units unable to locate.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
8:29 a.m. All units unable to locate a reported vegetation fire at Highway 101 and Geyserville Avenue.
2:12 p.m. Medical aid on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male student down after smoking a vape pen. Transported to Sutter.
4:48 p.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a false alarm. Patient was in Colorado having chest pains. Poor telephone communications dispatched EMS to his neighbor’s house.
5:20 p.m. Medical aid on West Fourth Street for a female with a low level of consciousness. No transport.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
4:29 a.m. Medical aid on Spring Court for a female feeling ill. Transported to Memorial.
THURSDAY, NOV. 7
4:15 a.m. Medical aid on Moulton Court for a 75-year-old male with back pain, possibly kidney stones. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, NOV. 8
12:17 p.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a 22-year-old male who swallowed pills. Transported to Sutter.
7:34 p.m. Smoke check on East Side of the river at First Street Bridge. Campfire.
SATURDAY, NOV. 9
12:22 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a female patient with difficulty breathing. Transported to Memorial.
4:52 p.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Drive for a 59-year-old female with a ground level fall. No transport.
6:23 p.m. Structure fire on Oakbrook Lane. False alarm.
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
8:21 a.m. Medical aid on North Main Street for an 81-year-old male with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Sutter.
9:55 a.m. Medical aid on Barnes Road for a male patient with violence involved. Canceled.
12:47 p.m. Medical aid on Gamay Drive for a female patient with a fall from a bicycle. Transported to Memorial.
4:06 p.m. medical aid on North Main Street for a male patient with lower gastrointestinal issues. No transport.
9:49 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Asti Road for a single vehicle overturned in a ditch with a single patient. Transported to Memorial.
