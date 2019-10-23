Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
8:25 a.m. Unknown problem on North East Street. Reporting party reports hearing a thud or explosion at residence. No other calls reporting sound. Reporting party did not locate anything suspicious in the yard.
8:16 p.m. Assist out on Levee Road. Caller reports two males that look like they are about to dump trash or something in the area. Transferred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Tuesday, OCT. 15
12:13 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on Commercial Street. Reporting party states they saw a subject in his yard with a flashlight. Officers report, contacted female subject who was warned and advised and moved along.
2:20 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Commercial Street. Officer flagged down by subject who advised it appeared someone may have broken into address. Building checks OK.
8:06 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Cemetery on East First Street. Reporting party reports a subject is sleeping along the railroad tracks; he has a burned down fire and a guitar. Citation to appear for one warrant.
2:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reporting to Cloverdale Police Department. Party requests to speak to officer regarding threatening post on social media.
3:46 p.m. Suspicious person at business on Treadway Drive. Reporting party reports a shoplifter in the store, reporting party has never seen him before. Officer reports clerk is unsure if any items were taken, will review tapes and take inventory.
5:07 p.m. Suspicious person at River Park Trail south to north. Reports of a male with no shirt, bleach blonde hair seen with an axe attempting to cut down a tree. Gone on arrival.
6:11 p.m. Minor injury accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male subject on a motorcycle appears to have crashed and possibly hit the back of a truck.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
3:26 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Kings Circle. Caller reports two guys are wandering around community center, one older with a walker and the other is younger with a light jacket and backpack. Subjects appear to be wandering around for the last couple of hours. Unable to locate.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
11:36 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Requests officer regarding subjects that were in the business “casing” the store. Associated with a gray Toyota pickup. Subjects have left the area, will call back if subject returns.
11:45 a.m. Warrant arrest on West Second Street. Out with a subject on Mendocino County and CWI warrant. Citation to appear on both.
2:16 p.m. Suspicious person on Rosewood and Tarman drives. Reports of a male walking westbound on Rosewood, kicking a backpack and carrying what looks like a hatchet. Male, aged 18 to 20, gray shirt, baggy basketball shorts is kicking a backpack. Officer reports unable to locate.
4:25 p.m. Reckless driving on South Foothill Boulevard and Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party states a vehicle is speeding in the area. Unable to locate.
4:40 p.m. Accident, no details, on Asti Road and Citrus Fair Drive. Caller reports a white Honda into the fence at Asti. Unknown injuries.
5:49 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Main Street. Reporting party reports wife and other people are moving stuff out of the house. Officers were able to move people along, civil issue, will be continued in small claims court.
8:06 p.m. Domestic disturbance on Clark Avenue and Brookside Drive. Reporting party hears possible domestic disturbance near his house, unsure of address, unsure if kids are playing loudly or something more serious. Unfounded.
8:58 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue and Elm Street. Alley between two houses, open space, yelling and cursing, sounds like one person talking to themselves. Contacted one, extinguished smoldering campfire with CalFire.
10:32 p.m. Assist out on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports warming fire behind park in open space between houses and freeway.
10:46 p.m. Assist out on Clark Avenue. CHP reports warming fire is getting large, reports of structure fire seen from the freeway. Negative structure fire.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
7:26 a.m. Assist out on Hiatt and Dutcher Creek roads. Caller reports mule out of the property near this intersection.
8 a.m. Citizen assist on Debmar Lane. Reporting party requests assistance with pilot light for heater. Advised to contact PG&E.
1:50 p.m. Noise disturbance on Treadway Drive. Reporting party requests someone talk to the owner of the winery at this location about the generator running nonstop. Party was told to contact the city on Monday.
3:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports verbal disturbance between reporting party and a female subject. Reporting party reports a female left in a tan Ford Focus with a male, occurred about 20 minutes ago. Party states the female tried to take her wallet. Transported to county jail on a Mendocino County warrant.
4:52 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Out with subject for county warrant, citation to appear.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
1:47 p.m. Welfare check on Josephine Drive and North Foothill Boulevard. Caller requests welfare check for mail employee, states they are being followed by a male in a small black vehicle. Front left tire of vehicle is small, like it is the spare tire. Officer reports out with subject, is postal employee monitoring the route.
9:39 p.m. Disturbance on Chablis way. Verbal, possibly physical; officer report citation to appear.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
2:45 a.m. Disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports hearing a verbal disturbance between male and female subjects, female refused to hang the phone up and then the line disconnected. Officers responded to the area, unable to locate.
11:41 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports neighbor entered his backyard, when the neighbor saw the reporting party, he jumped back over the fence back into his yard.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, OCT. 14
6:14 a.m. Structure fire on Crocker and Levi roads. Structure fire at the closed Shamrock Plant. One mobile home and building next to the shop fully burned. Cloverdale, Geyserville, CalFire and Healdsburg Fire extinguished the blaze.
2:02 p.m. Report of vegetation fire in center divide near the south exit in Cloverdale. Unable to locate.
2:14 p.m. Vegetation fire near Canyon Road and Highway 101. Unable to locate.
2:30 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire near Canyon. Unable to locate.
3:06 p.m. Medical aid on Red Mountain Drive for a 53-year-old female got a little shocked and was feeling ill. She was shocked under the kitchen sink. Checked out, wasn’t transported.
Tuesday, OCT. 15
10:53 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male subject who collapsed inside office. Went to Memorial.
11:40 a.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 72-year-old female with abdominal pain. Transported to Memorial.
3 p.m. Medical aid on Allen Avenue for a 70-year-old male with back issues. Transported to Sutter.
6:18 p.m. Medical traffic collision on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Motorcycle rider down with a wrist and shoulder injury. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
9 p.m. Medical aid on Chardonnay Court for a 75-year-old female with abdominal pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
3:40 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 80-year-old female with pain in the right side. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
12:38 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 at Cominsky Station. Single vehicle with single patient, no injuries. No transport.
7:02 p.m. Debris fire on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Report of a smoking trash can. Fire extinguished upon arrival. Cause unknown.
THURSDAY, OCT. 17
2:04 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Sutter.
5:46 a.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a male patient with seizures. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:41 p.m. Medical aid on Asti and Santana roads for a male patient feeling ill. No transport.
9:15 p.m. Debris fire on Clark Avenue. Extinguished homeless camp fire.
10:34 p.m. Debris fire on Clark Avenue. Small vegetation fire started just outside of the homeless encampment. Cause under investigation.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
3:21 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 83-year-old female with a rash and infection. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:59 p.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 74-year-old male with abdominal pain. Transported to Sutter.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
12:08 a.m. Medical aid on Porterfield Creek Road for a female patient with a ground level fall. No transport.
12:30 a.m. Vehicle fire on Asti Road for a large, fully involved commercial mulcher on fire. Cause under investigation.
7:17 a.m. Medical aid on Barnes Road for a male patient with a cut to his hand and was pepper sprayed. No transport.
11:24 a.m. Vegetation fire on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a small homeless campfire that escaped. Cause was determined to be accidental.
9:07 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 67-year-old female with a ground level fall, feeling dizzy. Transported to Kaiser.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
10:24 a.m. Small vegetation fire in the median south of Highway 128. Unable to locate.
5:08 p.m. Medical aid on Caledonian Court for a female choking. No transport.
