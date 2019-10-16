Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
8:41 a.m. Welfare check on East First Street. Reporting party states there is a male with two cuts on his face and blood on his clothing. Party states he should go to the doctors, and the subjected replied that he doesn’t have health insurance.
9:16 a.m. Juvenile problem on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports locating four juvenile females in the stairwell of complex; appears they have come from the middle school. When confronted by the reporting party they ran across Healdsburg Avenue and hid in the bushes.
11:54 a.m. Walk-in requests to speak to an officer regarding an altercation on hiking trail.
12:52 p.m. Disturbance on Asti Road. Reporting party reports a disturbance between a male and female. Officer reports contacted, verbal only.
6:41 p.m. Accident with minor injuries at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two vehicle accidents, one disabled vehicle. Possibly injuries.
9:50 p.m. Assist out on West Third Street. Reporting party states neighbor has a 6-foot bonfire in their backyard with sparks coming over the fence.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
11:25 a.m. Agency assist on Highway 128 and Hogwarts Way. Reports of a driver coming into Cloverdale on Highway 128. Driver is tailgating, speeding and passing vehicles.
11:49 a.m. Reckless driving on School Street and North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports driver in the area driving erratic and at high speeds. Warned and advised.
12:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Josephine Drive. Reporting party reports an unknown animal in her backyard. Unsure of what it is, but believes it may be deceased.
6:07 p.m. Miscellaneous service on Riesling Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states some juveniles were shaking the street sign pole and the sign fell off the top.
6:25 p.m. Agency assist on Highway 128. Caller reports male subject lying near the call box about half a mile outside of Cloverdale. Appears to have several liquor bottles. Reporting party thought he might be sleeping.
8:19 p.m. No injury accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Slow vehicle accident, no medical needed.
9:50 p.m. Juvenile problem on Primrose Lane. Reporting party states two juveniles are running up and down the street wearing all black, would like them checked on.
9:56 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Road. Party reports three loose horses on the east side of the river.
10:19 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Cloverdale Cemetery. Vehicle occupied by two people participating in extracurricular activities. Moved along.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
2:27 a.m. Reporting party reports three loose horses on the side of River Road near Beri Lane.
3:24 a.m. Assist CHP on River Road. CHP reports loose horses have been secured behind a fence at this address.
10:31 a.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports bread truck was speeding and driving recklessly. Party states driver tried to pass cars on the right side because he was in such a hurry.
11:06 a.m. Suspicious person in the Plaza. Reporting party reports a man is lying in the middle of the Plaza.
12:30 p.m. Suspicious person on Skyview Drive. Reporting party reports a male subject in a tan jacket and pants is jumping back fences into people’s yards. Subject last seen on Skyview and may be headed to the Porterfield Creek area. Gone on arrival.
2:03 p.m. Skateboarding violation on South Franklin Street and Cloverdale Boulevard. Party reports as she was driving down South Franklin Street a skateboarder latched onto her vehicle and then fell. The juvenile got up and said he wasn't hurt and then left the scene.
9:02 p.m. Reporting party reports ex made threats to damage their truck, unknown what she’ll do, but wants the threat documentend.
9:06 p.m. Reckless driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports a lifted silver truck almost hit him in the crosswalk.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
4:29 p.m. Welfare check on West First Street and North Cloverdale Boulevard. Party reports a man lying next to a wheelchair in the side parking lot of business and would like a welfare check.
9:07 p.m. Drunk in public at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Subject transported to residence, now inside with her friend.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
7:28 a.m. Attempted burglary at business on Redwood Highway. Reporting party reports someone tried to break into their business last night. Party states nothing was taken, but damage was done to doors and other equipment.
3:56 p.m. Suspicious person on Clark Avenue. Reporting party reports a female subject is sitting on a bench in their complex with her dog doing drugs. Unable to locate.
8:22 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First and North Main streets. Transported to county jail.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
1:16 p.m. Suspicious person on Citrus Fair Drive and Asti Road. Party states a subject is sitting in the grass to the east of the onramp between the onramp and the railroad tracks. Possibly a female, shoulder length hair, wearing sweatpants. Appears disheveled. Officer reports subject is collecting rocks and picking up trash.
9:18 p.m. Warrant arrest on Red Mountain Drive. Citation to appear.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, OCT. 7
1:50 p.m. Medical aid on Port Circle for a female fall victim. No transport.
7:22 p.m. Smoke odor on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two engines investigated the structure. Unable to locate.
7:25 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a female with low levels of consciousness. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:40 p.m. Vehicle fire on River Road. Vehicle fire with a small spot to the vegetation. CalFire extinguished the fire.
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
2:15 p.m. Auto aid to Hopland for a vegetation fire near Squaw Rock. Unable to locate.
2:25 p.m. Medical aid at Furber Park. Thirty-eight-year-old female collapsed. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:46 p.m. Vehicle accident on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Two cars involved, no injuries.
8:44 p.m. Smoke check on the 100-block of West Third Street. Found a fire pit going.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9
12:17 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a 77-year-old female with a ground level fall. Possible broken arm.
3:14 p.m. Medical aid on Allen Avenue for a 72-year-old male with low heart rate. Checked out, but no transport.
6:33 p.m. Medical aid on Barnes Road and Old Redwood Highway. Man down on the side of the road, he was checked out but wasn’t transported. Under the influence.
7:25 p.m. Smoke check in the area of River Road. unable to locate.
8:04 p.m. Smoke check. Report of smells of smoke in the area of First Street Bridge. Unable to locate.
10:34 p.m. Lift assist on Hiatt Road for a 91-year-old male.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
5:53 a.m. Vehicle accident near Asti Road. Vehicle in a ditch. No injuries.
1:23 p.m. Medical aid on Hot Springs Road. Bicyclist down. Male with a shoulder injury and road rash. Transported to Memorial.
3:34 p.m. Medical aid on Brookside Drive for a 95-year-old female with a ground level fall. Injured her hand and fingers. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:27 p.m. Medical aid on Heidi Lane for a 60-year-old male with chest paints. Went to Sutter.
5:23 p.m. Medical aid on Treadway Drive for a 52-year-old male with electrical burns to hand and legs. Transported to Memorial.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
7:41 a.m. Medical aid on Skyview Drive for an 88-year-old male with extreme swelling and pain in legs. Went to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:49 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a ground level fall. Went to Memorial.
10:21 a.m. Medical aid on Commercial Street for a male with a nose bleed. Checked out, no transport.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
1:28 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for an 83-year-old female with an infection to the legs. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
6:58 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 97-year-old male with lower gastrointestinal problems. Went to Sutter.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
3:19 p.m. medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 99-year-old female feeling ill. Transported to Kaiser.
