Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
7:18 a.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male stole a red basket filled with liquor bottles; will pull video and prosecute.
7:44 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Antonio Street. Caller reports newer black Honda just hit a concrete truck, caller hung up before getting further.
8:20 a.m. Disturbance on Antonio Street. Caller reports contractor won’t move large truck so people can pass, contractor is now threatening to hit vehicles to prevent them from passing.
11:56 a.m. Street hazard on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports construction crew at this location is directing traffic from equipment, there are no flaggers or signs. Drivers are confused and it is causing a safety hazard. Officer responded; there is a crew directing traffic and cones are in place.
1:15 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at business on Treadway Drive. Caller reports male with dreadlocks consumed food in the store and finally paid after employees confronted him outside, subject got into a dark van. When asked to leave property, occupants refused. Officers responded, occupants contacted and were moved along.
4:32 p.m. Traffic complaint on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party states she stopped at the crosswalk to let a juvenile cross the street and a white small pickup truck passed her on the right shoulder. Reporting party said the truck went into the bike lane to pass her and she is concerned because there was a juvenile in the crosswalk that the truck could have hit.
7:08 p.m. Warrant arrest on Tarman Drive. Citation to appear.
7:52 p.m. Drunk driving on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Citation to appear.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
2:31 a.m. Domestic related incident at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party states she had a verbal altercation with her ex at casino that involved casino security, states her ex left the casino and now has their son.
5:50 a.m. Domestic related incident at motel on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports lady screaming in the parking lot.
11:59 a.m. Suspicious person on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports a male with blond hair in his 50s is carrying a backpack and wandering around parked vehicles in the first phase of condos, looking into cars. States she doesn’t think he lives in the area.
7:28 p.m. Property found at business on South Cloverdale boulevard. Caller reports a man with blond hair walking northbound form business, dressed in all black with a gold chain. Subject is talking about stealing the chain he is wearing. Officer reports unable to locate.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
3:32 p.m. Music disturbance on South Franklin Street. Party states that a juvenile has been playing an out of tune guitar at this location for hours and would like it to stop.
4:42 p.m. Juvenile problem reported to Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party requests officer assistance in locating her son.
11:43 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at motel on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states someone in the parking lot near motel was flying a drone low late at night near his house on Church Lane. Followed drone back to motel and saw someone with a remote control.
11:43 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Clark Avenue. Reporting subject made death threats against her and is watching her. Last seen yesterday. States subject is not here now, but may be in a car outside.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
12:22 p.m. Reckless driving on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a white Honda with two young men aboard were driving reckless and fast from business until they stopped on Hillside Drive. Gone on arrival.
2:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Street. Subject states to an office administrator, “So you’re the one I wanted to punch in the face.”
2:49 p.m. Civil problem on Sandholm Lane. Party requests to speak with an officer regarding a foul smell coming from a storage unit.
6:08 p.m. Disturbance on Moonlight Circle. Caller reports a verbal disagreement between brother and sister. Parties separated.
6:16 p.m. Reckless driving on Tarman Drive.
6:17 p.m. Caller reports a burglary to his house and garage on Marguerite Lane.
10:35 p.m. Suspicious person on Toscana Circle. Reporting party states male subject behind her house in the creek with a flashlight. Party asked what he was doing and he said, “Uh, nothing.” Would like a callback once complete. Unable to locate.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
1:44 a.m. Noise disturbance on Railroad Avenue. Two people report drag racing on South East Street, car is now parked at business on Railroad Avenue.
4:11 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Kings Circle. Reporting party reports downstairs neighbor was raging and singing yesterday.
7:49 a.m. Welfare check on Clark Avenue. Reporting party requests welfare check of a 23-year-old female who is having a “manic attack.” Reporting party concerned she might hurt herself.
9:30 a.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. The reporting party was walking on boulevard and saw a female wearing a white tank top and blue jeans “attack and hit” a male subject who was with two other males at this location.
8:49 p.m. Vandalism on First and Main streets. Caller reports subject just threw a rock through car window.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
12:18 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports male subject talking loudly, party is unable to sleep.
12:33 a.m. Music disturbance on West First and South Washington streets. Party reports five to 10 people are having a party, playing music and talking loudly. Officer reports subjects contacted and advised to turn it down.
3:16 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied at business on Railroad Avenue. Two subjects are inside, unsure if they are sleeping or have been drinking. Citation to appear.
9:41 a.m. Hit and run misdemeanor on Ranch House Drive. Reporting party reports hit and run involving mailbox just occured. Vehicle left toward Foothill. Case voided, involved party returned and information was exchanged.
2:53 p.m. Suspicious person on North Main Street. Reporting party reports male in his 30s, possibly a transient just rode up to the business.
6:03 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on River Road. Anonymous caller reports a female with a rifle. Officers assisted.
6:05 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Business requests officer move along three transients that are in front of the store and will not leave when asked.
11:42 p.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Caller reports a male adult lying in the driveway talking on his phone. Caller asked subject to leave and he had not left when reporting party called the Cloverdale Police Department.
Cloverdale Fire Department
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
11:34 p.m. Alarm sounding in a commercial building on River Road. False alarm.
12:52 p.m. Alarm sounding on Asti Road due to construction. False alarm.
2:24 p.m. Smoke check on Beti Lane. Report of smoke seen in a backyard. Small extinguished debris fire upon arrival.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
8:49 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for a 79-year-old woman feeling ill. Transported to Sutter.
2:08 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 74-year-old female with a fall from her bed. No transport.
5:48 p.m. Medical aid on South East Street for a male patient with a fall from a bicycle. No transport.
8:32 p.m. Public assist on Allen Avenue for a male patient with a fall from his bed. Non-injury, fall only.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
12:11 p.m. Medical aid on Allen Avenue for a 75-year-old male with back pain. Transported to Sutter.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
3:58 a.m. Lift assist on Healdsburg Avenue.
8:59 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for an 80-year-old female fall victim with a ground level fall. No transport.
3:07 p.m. Lift assist on Porterfield Creek Road. Pick up and put back.
3:52 p.m. Medical aid on Tarman Drive for a 38-year-old female with a rapid heart beat.
8 p.m. Medical aid on North Street for an 8-year-old with a broken arm. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
8:08 a.m. Medical aid on Trimble Lane for a 65-year-old male that had been thrown from a lawn mower. Transported to memorial.
10:22 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
7:33 a.m. Public assist on Spring Court for a female patient with a ground level fall. No medical merit, no transport.
4:42 p.m. Medical aid on Clark Avenue for an unresponsive male patient, who is still breathing. Transported to Memorial.
6:07 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female patient with shortness of breath. Transported to Kaiser.
