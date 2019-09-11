Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
12:30 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Sunrise Drive and Moonlight Circle. Caller reports dogs are barking a lot as if someone is nearby; reporting party went outside and could hear voices toward the end of the street. Officer responded but did not locate people in the area.
10:52 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male loitering on the balcony of the second story. Officer reports they contacted subject, moved along from building and property.
10:19 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Riesling Street. Reporting party was walking dog, neighbor had been drinking and verbally harassed reporting party and her friend. Officer reports no crime committed, both parties counseled.
Tuesday, SEPT. 3
9:27 a.m. Suspicious person on Lile Lane. Reporting party reports subjects in an encampment along the railroad tracks have a warming fire in a fire pit.
4:12 p.m. Family disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Seventeen-year-old caller requests police response, states a family member is being asked to leave and won’t. They are verbally fighting and things are escalating. Occupants don’t know reporting party is calling for assistance. Officers responded; parties separated.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
5:18 a.m. No injury accident at North Cloverdale Boulevard and Clovercrest Drive. Reporting party reports vehicle into a tree at this location. No medical needed. Vehicle was traveling northbound on North Cloverdale Boulevard and hit the tree that is in the median.
1:46 p.m. Suspicious vehicle occupied on Porterfield Creek Drive. Male in a green sedan was parked for an extended time was asked why he was there and ignored; another resident asked him to move along and was ignored. Officers responded, subject contacted, vehicle checked and moved along.
4:34 p.m. Minor injury accident on the hundred block of Kings Circle. Caller reports vehicle hit hydrant; cap off but no water out of it. Vehicle then hit fence; driver is in the office with the reporting party, requests officers and medical.
8:09 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Caller reports watching Facebook Live event where a person is feeding beer and maybe drugs to a 4-year-old. She requests CPD tries to figure out where this person is. Caller is unable to walk in tonight, but will come tomorrow, is unwilling to provide local address so an officer can go to her. Dispatch advised called that it appears everything is out of the country and CPD may not be able to assist in the matter.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
6:10 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male wearing a black t-shirt and jeans is aggressively approaching people and asking them for money in the parking lot next to this business.
2:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Hillview Drive. Caller reports marijuana grow visible from the Boys & Girls Club, requests it be checked for possible illegal grow.
7:12 p.m. Family disturbance on Debmar Lane. Reporting party requests an officer respond to her home to help her with her 23-year-old son. Her son is getting out of control. Resolved.
7:53 p.m. Municipal code violation on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports eight male juveniles playing on the football field and one male with his shirt off just came up to the fence where her backyard is and relieved himself. Reporting party states it is the only male juvenile without a shirt. Gone on arrival.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
3:03 a.m. Suspicious person on Elbridge Avenue. Reporting party reports male subject on the back walking path behind her house yelling “crazy things” as he walked westbound on the path. Reporting party states subjected then headed eastbound on the path toward the park. Unable to locate.
3:33 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Cloverdale Boulevard. White truck, lifted, unknown plate speeding around the track at the field. Approximately five juveniles in the cab of the truck, one hanging outside the window of the passenger side. Another vehicle was on scene as well. Unfounded.
5:33 p.m. Accident minor injuries at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
8:26 p.m. Disturbance at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male and female causing a verbal disturbance in the parking lot. Checks OK.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
6:23 a.m. Noise disturbance on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Guest at hotel called to complain about a “supped up” car that has been idling for over half an hour. Reporting party states he called the front desk but the car is still out there and he would still like it moved along.
11:01 a.m. Warrant arrest on Tarman Drive. Out with one subject for four Sonoma County warrants. Transported to county jail.
2:01 p.m. Warrant arrest at Railroad Avenue and Rockydale Lane. Citation to appear.
7:04 p.m. Assist out at Geysers Road exit and southbound Highway 101. Caller reports seeing 10 pigs on the side of the road.
7:21 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a male in a poncho and shorts next to the fountain attempting to push it over. Officer reports no damage done, subject is just standing near the fountain.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
11:11 a.m. Disturbance on East Third Street. Reporting party reports several subjects yelling at each other on the bridge.
11:22 a.m. Vandalism on East Street. Reporting party reports vandalism to her two vehicles parked in front of her residence.
1:31 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Kings Circle. Caller reports verbal dispute between reporting party and neighbor; neighbor threatened to harm reporting party.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
11:28 a.m. Medical aid on Kings Circle for a 71-year-old female who is vomiting and has shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg General Hospital.
7:16 p.m. Smoke check on McCray Road. Smoke coming from under the bridge; person had a campfire.
Tuesday, SEPT. 3
11:20 a.m. Smoke check on Honeysuckle Court. Turned out it was bark in the flower planter.
4:40 p.m. Locked out on East Third Street. Person locked herself out of the house.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 4
12:12 a.m. Medical aid on Chardonnay Court for an 82-year-old male with chest pains. Transported to Sutter.
7:17 a.m. Alarm sounding on Cherry Creek Road. False alarm.
12:57 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for an 89-year-old female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
1:42 p.m. Vegetation fire on Dutcher Creek Road. Half acre vegetation fire starting by mowing. Contained.
4:45 p.m. Public assist on Kings Circle. Vehicle ripped off hydrant cap, no water damage.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
12:19 a.m. Medical aid on Riverside Drive for a female patient with a ground level fall. No transport.
12:16 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 97-year-old male with a possible infection. Transported to Sutter.
6:15 a.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Road for a male feeling ill. Transported to hospital.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
11:52 a.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male assault victim. Transported to Memorial for possible head injuries.
5:35 p.m. Vehicle versus pedestrian accident on North Cloverdale Boulevard for an 11-year-old boy who was pinched between two vehicles in an accident. Transported to Memorial.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
4:57 a.m. Vegetation fire in Trinity County. A crew of three traveled north to Trinity County to assist with a lightning-caused fire.
