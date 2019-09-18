Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
3:59 a.m. Assist highway patrol on southbound Highway 101 north of Cloverdale. Caller reports Jeep Cherokee with a bunch of dirt on it, unsure if it hit an embankment. Referred to other agency.
4:58 a.m. No injury accident on Champlain Avenue. Caller reports someone hit a parked car, driver on scene, no injuries.
8:17 a.m. Agency assist on northbound Highway 101 and South Cloverdale Boulevard overpass. Reporting party reports loose dog on the freeway. Transferred to CHP.
4:58 p.m. Juvenile problem on North Street. Caller says her daughter was supposed to be picked up at Furber Park after school and was not. Officer reports juvenile was located.
7:15 p.m. Reckless driving on Asti Road and East First Street. Caller requests to speak with an officer regarding two young men in an older tan “beat-up” Ford or Toyota truck harassing them while reporting party and friend were on foot.
7:33 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. Caller reports group of subjects drinking alcohol at the corner of North Cloverdale Boulevard and Second Street. Officer reports made contact and moved along.
8:10 p.m. Traffic complaint at business o Redwood Highway. Caller reports subject on a bike is riding in the roadway heading northbound dressed in all black with no lights on bike or reflectors. Unable to locate.
8:50 p.m. Drunk driving on North Foothill Boulevard. Caller reports drunk driver from North Foothill Boulevard to possibly Cherry Creek Road. Unable to locate.
9:17 p.m. Drunk in public on North Foothill Boulevard. Caller reports a verbal disagreement with boyfriend. Male has been drinking. Transported to county jail.
9:29 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party states a male with no shirt, wearing just pants, was last seen running toward Treadway near the old Mary’s. Reporting party says he was looking into vehicles. Officer contacted several subjects, warned and advised.
10:47 p.m. Disturbance on North Main Street. Reporting party reports two females, yelling and things being thrown, states it will be the unit downstairs. Officer reports contacted residents at both units, no noise heard.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
10:58 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported to Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Reporting party reports receiving threatening voicemails from someone.
3:58 p.m. Warrant arrest on East First Street and Asti Road.
8:26 p.m. Disturbance on East First Street. Reporting party reports a disturbance, possibly physical. Officers responded and checked surrounding areas, unable to locate either party involved.
10:29 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two males, the first is by the drive-thru pandling, the other is at the outside dining area. Reporting party asked them several times to leave, both subjects have ignored the request. Officer reports subjects are gone on arrival.
20:55 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Airport Road. Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office transfer caller claims to see a radio tower with a red light that he hasn’t seen before on the south end of town and there is a suspicious aircraft, possibly a helicopter, hovering over the Cloverdale airport.
11:58 p.m. Security check at cemetery on East First Street. Reporting party says they have seen flashlights for the last 45 minutes in the area of the railroad tracks. When the flashlights go off, he sees a glow. Unsure if it is a camp fire or not. Officer contacted subjects, warned and advised.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
8:43 a.m. Welfare check on Treadway Court for a 6-year-old girl who has not been to school for two days.
1:19 p.m. Suspicious person on North Cloverdale Boulevard for a male in a black hoodie and black cap worn backwards running toward Daly field with something pressed to his side. Unfounded.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
5:53 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party claims someone is surveilling her from a van outside. Unfounded.
12:17 p.m. Disturbance on West Second Street. Reporting party reports a male subject who may have been drinking is following her husband in a black SUV as he walks down West Second Street because he thinks her husband took his leash.
4:03 p.m. Petty theft report at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male in black tank top and camo pants just took some alcohol from the store. Party says the subject put the alcohol down his pants and left the store toward South Cloverdale Boulevard.
7:54 p.m. Suspicious person on First Street Bridge on East First Street. Reporting party reports male wearing a long sleeved sweater and blue jeans is walking in the middle of the bridge holding up traffic. Reporting party states there is a bike leaning up against the bridge that might belong to the subject.
8:21 p.m. Vandalism on Clark Avenue and Brookside Drive. Reporting party reports a male riding a skateboard in the middle of Clark Street knocked his mirror off his white truck as he drove by. Reporting party states he kept moving over on the road and the juvenile kept coming at his truck.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
1:53 a.m. Disturbance on Asti Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports a verbal disturbance between a male and female. Female last seen heading into town on First Street, male southbound on Asti.
5:03 a.m. Noise disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports a large group has been partying since 8 a.m. and are very loud.
10:56 a.m. Missing person investivation on North East Street. Reporting party says his 38-year-old son that was staying with him went to visit a friend in Geyserville on Monday in Geyserville and was to return home on Tuesday. Party hasn't seen or heard from him since Monday evening
at 9:52 p.m. via text.
3:38 p.m. Suspicious person on Lake Street. Caller requests to speak with an officer regarding an adult male that has threatened to come back and take his motorcycle. Officer reports subject transported to county jail.
8:11 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Anonymous reports hearing slapping or hitting, a child crying and yelling approximately 20 minutes ago. Officer reports everything checks OK.
9:01 p.m. Fireworks on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Police department received several calls of fireworks or gunshots at the north end of town, possibly on Josephine Drive. Officer reports unable to locate.
9:02 p.m. Juvenile problem on South Foothill Boulevard. Report of 15 juveniles in the area yelling and running around.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
12:42 p.m. Assist highway patrol at northbound Highway 101 and Highway 128. Reports a black motorcycle is doing “wheelies” and traveling approximately 100 miles per hour.
5:15 p.m. Disturbance on North Jefferson Street. Anonymous reports a disturbance between a male and female, can hear yelling and slapping sounds. Quiet on arrival.
5:31 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Caller reports someone tried to get into her house and tampered with her cable box.
9:53 p.m. Warrant arrest at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Transported to county jail.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
10:55 a.m. Smoke check on First Street and Levee Road. Unable to locate.
4:10 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 74-year-old female with an elevated heart rate. Transported to Sutter.
4:26 p.m. Smoke check near Highway 101. Unable to locate.
Tuesday, SEPT. 10
11:46 p.m. Alarm sounding on South Cloverdale Boulevard. False alarm.
2:06 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a 41-year-old female with a ground level fall. Transported to Memorial.
4:46 p.m. Medical aid on red Mountain Drive for an 82-year-old male with a possible stroke. Transported to Sutter.
7:40 p.m. Medical aid on Elbridge Avenue for a 72-year-old female with lower gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Kaiser.
9:40 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 60-year-old male with a possible overdose. No transport.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
7:39 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a male patient feeling ill. No transport; private transport only.
10:31 a.m. Medical aid on North Street for a 54-year-old male with chest pain. Transported to Sutter.
12:54 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 128. Single motorcycle rollover with moderate injuries. Transported to Memorial.
1:47 p.m. Medical aid on River Road for an 80-year-old male with a ground level fall. Transported to Sutter.
7:01 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue for a 60-year-old male feeling ill. No transport.
1:32 p.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a 76-year-old male with a possible overdose. No transport.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
10:43 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Memorial.
3:31 p.m. Public assist on Kings Circle for a male fall victim. Assisted patient to his couch.
6:12 p.m. Rescue on Clark Avenue for a child who crashed her bicycle; her leg was pinched between the cranks, frame and kickstand. Fire department dismantled the bicycle to free the patient. No transport.
8:57 p.m. Smoke check on Theresa Drive. False alarm, night time grape harvest.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
6:54 a.m. Medical aid on School Street. Police department at scene. No transport.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
9:17 a.m. Medical aid on Clark Street for a 51-year-old male with back pain. Transported to Sutter.
9:43 a.m. False alarm on Berti Lane.
11:43 a.m. Medical aid on Champlain Avenue for a 92-year-old female who collapsed in the garage. No transport.
5:05 p.m. Smoke check on the east side of First Street bridge. Found a fire at a homeless encampment. Sheriff’s office on scene.
9:30 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire. One and a half acres burned.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
9:15 a.m. Medical aid on North Jefferson Street for a 36-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Memorial.
6:51 p.m. Medical aid on Church Lane for a 56-year-old male with back pain. Transported to Kaiser.
