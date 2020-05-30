Following the announcement from Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick that the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) will no longer be enforcing the county’s public health order, Cloverdale’s police chief said that the Cloverdale Police Department (CPD) will be enforcing the order as it has been.
“The sheriff’s stance does not impact how Cloverdale will continue to enforce the SIP order,” CPD Chief Jason Ferguson told the Reveille. “Cloverdale police will continue to follow the health officer’s orders, similar to what we have done the past two months.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the CPD has taken an educational approach to enforcing the order. In a March interview with the paper, Ferguson said that “police have taken a position of ‘educating the public’ in dealing with the shelter-in-place order and try to enforce at the lowest level possible to include forwarding complaints to the public health department.”
Thursday night, May 28, Essick announced that beginning June 1, the SCSO would no longer enforce the county’s health order, citing a lack of transparency and engagement from both the Sonoma County Department of Public Health and Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.
“This lack of transparency and lack of engagement is incredibly disappointing at a time when all levels of government should be working together,” Essick wrote in an announcement on the SCSO Facebook page. “As your elected sheriff, I can no longer in good conscience continue to enforce Sonoma County Public Health Orders, without explanation, that criminalize otherwise lawful business and personal behavior.”
“Reports of violations, when brought to our attention, will be evaluated against the California state guidelines on a case-by-case basis. Where appropriate, the Sheriff’s Office will use public interactions as an opportunity to educate people on how to mitigate the risk and spread of the COVID-19 infection,” Essick said. “Pursuant to this shift in policy, I am directing the Sheriff’s Office Detention Division to refuse the booking arrest of individuals whose sole booking charge is for a violation of the Sonoma County Public Health Order. It is important to understand my decision does not affect enforcement policy or enforcement decisions by other law enforcement or regulatory agencies in Sonoma County; it applies to Sheriff’s Office operations in the jurisdictions we serve.”
According to Ferguson, the CPD hasn’t booked anyone in Cloverdale for violation of the health order.
“We have been so fortunate to have a community that cooperates with the conditions of the order,” he said. “Our enforcement activity has been mostly education with only a handful of service notices but for the most part people have complied.”
