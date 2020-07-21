Pool users will need reservations, no opening date set
The Cloverdale Memorial Pool has been given the OK to open for the season, though it doesn’t currently have a date for its reopening. The pool opening comes amid recent closures of gyms and indoor family recreation facilities.
According to City Manager David Kelley, the YMCA, which operates the pool during the summer, emailed him saying the county gave approval of the pool opening on Friday, July 17. Since Kelley was out of the office on Friday (the city’s office maintains a four-day schedule), he still needs to engage in more conversation with the YMCA to solidify details.
Kelley said that the pool will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 7 p.m. based on staff availability. Last year, the pool’s lack of staffing availability and “unprecedented” lifeguard shortage resulted in a decrease in the pool’s hours of operation.
Once open, the pool will be available by appointment only for a maximum of 25 users. Kelley said that additionally, the lockers at the pool won’t be open for public use, and that people will have to wear masks while entering and leaving the pool, as well as when they walk around the pool deck. Pool patrons will also have to bring their own chairs, and won’t be allowed to bring swimming equipment with them.
“If possible, we’ll try to get it open literally as soon as we can,” Kelley said.
