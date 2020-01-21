Winner gets a magazine cover, monetary prize
Cloverdale resident Lindsay Peak is one of 30 people currently in the running to be crowned “Miss Jetset,” a title given to the cover model of Jetset Magazine’s yearly issue of the same name.
Peak, a Cloverdale resident since August 2018, discovered the competition while browsing the internet. A freelance journalist, Peak also volunteers for the American Red Cross, is a member of SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and holds a law degree.
“I like to say that I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up, even though I just turned 36,” she said.
Peak said that she heard about the Miss Jetset model search while searching around on acting forums and casting websites.
“I submitted my photos and thought, ‘Why not? We’ll see what happens,’” she said.
To enter to win, Peak had to send in three photos of herself. From there, they were reviewed by judges and those who made the cut were divided up into groups. Now, the contest is up to voters. On Jan. 23, the 20 people from each respective group with the most votes will move on to the next round. From there, each subsequent voting round lasts a week, with contestants being narrowed down to top 15, top 10, top five and eventually winner of the group. After that, all of the respective group winners go head-to-head in more voting rounds.
As of press time, Peak was second in her group.
The person who wins the whole of the competition will be awarded a spot on the cover of Jetset Magazine, a self-proclaimed lifestyle magazine aimed at those with an “affluent lifestyle,” as well as $50,000.
While Peak is staying grounded when it comes to her chance of winning, she said that if she gets the top spot, the money will go toward paying off student loans, as well as be donated to relief efforts in Australia and the Philippines to help humans and animals in need. She’s also hoping that the money will give her some freedom to focus on acting.
One of the things about the Miss Jetset competition that aided in her decision to join was its connection to charitable donation.
“I think that overall the theme of the competition is helping others,” Peak said. “A portion of the votes go toward the B+ Foundation,” she said.
According to its website, the B+ Foundation helps provide financial assistance to families of children with cancer, fund research to find cures for childhood cancers and increase awareness of childhood cancers.
While people can vote for someone once per day, additional daily votes are available to those who donate to the B+ Foundation.
“I have had friends and family affected by cancer, which is another reason why I joined the competition,” Peak said. “My mom had breast cancer twice while I was in college.”
This is Peak’s first time entering a competition of this kind.
“I have never done a pageant type competition before,” she said. “Aside from dance competitions, the only competition I won was a hamburger eating contest at the fair in sixth grade.”
To vote for Lindsay Peak in the Miss Jetset model search, visit https://jetsetmag.com/model-search/2020/lindsay-peak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.