County registrar has finalized election results, with top vote-getters amassing more votes
The Sonoma County Registrar of Voters’ finalization of the November 2020 election voting numbers resulted in more Cloverdale ballots being tabulated, but did not result in any changes to those who had initially appeared to be elected following initial vote counts.
Voter turnout for the county was a whopping 90.57%, with 272,244 of the 300,586 registered voters casting votes.
In the coming weeks, Cloverdale’s city council and school board will be swearing in their new members and trustees, as well as appointing the 2021 school board president and vice president, and city mayor and vice mayor.
Cloverdale City Council
The Cloverdale City Council had two seats up for election. Out of a pool of five candidates, current school board members Todd Lands and incumbent Melanie Bagby came out on top.
Lands received the most votes, with 2,222 (29.44%) cast in his favor. Bagby received 1,610 (21.33%) votes. First-time candidate Jenny Candelaria-Orr received 1,407 (18.64%) votes, incumbent Mary Ann Brigham received 1,361 (18.03%) and newcomer Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe received 948 (12.56%).
Cloverdale Unified School District
The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees had three available trustee seats this election cycle. While early winners for the first two seats were evident since election results began to be announced, the third seat was a tight race throughout.
In the end, newcomer and Windsor teacher Gabriela Mendoza-Torres was elected to the board with the most votes at 3,497 (28.97%), incumbent Preston Addison was reelected with 2,742 (22.72%) votes and newcomer Ashley White was elected with 2,155 (17.85%) votes.
Coming in fourth was appointed trustee Brandon Axell with 1,936 (16.04%) votes and Johannes J. Hoevertsz with 1,741 (14.42%) votes.
Since he was elected to the city council, the CUSD board is looking at filling a vacancy later this month to fill the seat currently held by Lands. The board is planning to appoint a trustee to fill the remainder of Lands’ term on Dec. 15. Applications for the vacant seat are due Dec. 4.
Ballot Measures
Cloverdale’s local ballot measure, Measure R, passed with 2,420 (53.43%) votes. Measure R extends the city’s user utility tax until repealed by voters. The general fund tax helps support two Cloverdale Police Department positions.
Local ballot measures affecting Cloverdale voters all also received the winning votes necessary to pass. Measure O, the mental health, addiction and homeless services measure won handily with yes votes totaling 178,309 (68.07%) and nos at 83,659 (31.93%) and Measure P the changes to the IOLERO oversight of the sheriff’s department receiving 166,483 (64.74%) yes votes and 90,689 (35.26%) nos.
Measure BB approving the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital, which Cloverdale is in the district for, received 26,696 (84.49%) yes votes and 4,900 (15.51%) nos.
Measure DD the extension of a transportation tax, is also looking to pass with 185,307 (70.95%) yes votes and 75,878 (29.05%) nos.
