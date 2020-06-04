As we hear about them, we will be posting the winners of various Cloverdale scholarships. These scholarships have been awarded to graduating Cloverdale High School students, as well as students at the Santa Rosa Junior College. Don't see one listed? Email us at news@cloverdalereveille.com.
Scroll through to see the different scholarships awarded.
Cloverdale American Legion Post 293 student awards
The William Russell Ledford Post 293 announce the following Cloverdale High School senior scholarship winners for 2020. Miguel Gonzalez has won the William Russell Ledford Scholarship, Lane Hughes has won the Charles Harper Scholarship and Finn Addison has won the Maurice Watts/Richard Wooldridge Scholarship. The 2020 Citizenship Awards go to Tylie Hatcher and Carson Clark from Washington School.
— Submitted by Sandy Kelly
Courtney Jade Davis would be 29 years old today. Her life ended on Jan. 5, 2008 at the age of 16 from Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.
In her memory, a scholarship at Cloverdale High School was created and each year since her passing, Courtney’s Pumpkin Patch is held in conjunction with Oktoberfest as a fundraiser for the scholarship fund. The original Pumpkin Patch was an idea of Courtney and her friends in an attempt to raise money for the school and other nonprofit organizations in Cloverdale and it seemed fitting to carry on this tradition. Over the years this successful event has grown, and with the generosity from over a hundred community businesses, has become the primary source of funding for the Courtney Jade Davis Memorial Scholarship (CJDMS).
The criteria for the CJDMS scholarship is based on volunteerism and kindness, two traits of Courtney’s that stood out in her young age. This year, the board was very excited to receive some impressive applicants. It was wonderful to see the commitment of the students who volunteered their time and energy in helping people and animals in their community and they wish them much success and good health in the future.
The board of directors for The Courtney Jade Davis Memorial Scholarship is pleased to announce the following students as the 2020 recipients:
1. Miguel Gonzalez - $1,121
2. Finn Addison - $1,021
3. Evan Gehres - $721
— Submitted by Catharine and Dennis Davis
The Green Thumb Garden Club has awarded $500 each to two outstanding candidates who are studying at SRJC.
Derick Rilea is a senior and business administration major who plans to transfer to Sonoma State next year. His goal is to become a certified financial planner, providing service to a diverse group in our community. Jennifer Rojas is a culinary arts major who is passionate about cooking. She welcomes the strict discipline and rigors of culinary training and wants to graduate and one day open a restaurant or bakery.
Thanks to all who applied; check with the SRJC Scholarship Office for other opportunities and please apply next year.
— Submitted by Lynn Caruso
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.