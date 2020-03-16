The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center announced Monday evening, March 16, that it would be closing its doors to the public due to concerns over COVID-19, a novel strain of coronavirus.
“We feel it has become necessary to fully close our facility to the public,” the announcement states. “We are still here with resources and information and we will do our best to serve our community. We will continue to be available by phone or email during our normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until such a time as we are advised to stop or the shelter in place is lifted.”
In her newsletter message, the center’s program coordinator Melanie Hall stressed the importance of staying connected with others over the phone, and checking in with people.
“With that in mind, I am asking that you reach out and communicate with at least three people every day, then ask them to do the same, which will then lead to the ‘ripple effect,’” Hall said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 is more likely to impact older adults and those with severe chronic medical conditions. Because of this, local gathering places like senior centers have made it a point to address fears surrounding the spread of COVID-19.
Three days ago, on March 13, the center announced that it was canceling events and classes for the remainder of the month. Two days before that, an email went out about the measures that the center was taking to help limit potential spread of the virus.
Those who receive meals from Council on Aging that would like to continue to receive them while the center is closed are being instructed to call 707-525-0143.
