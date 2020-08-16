The Cloverdale Senior Center will be serving as a cooling center for residents on Monday, Aug. 17 and Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The center, located at 311 N. Main St., is being opened by the county to protect residents from the high heat predicted for both days. Additionally, the county will be opening up a cooling center at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building in Sonoma, and the cities of Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg will be opening their own cooling stations.
According to the county, everyone who enters the county cooling centers will be subject to a COVID-19 screening process, which includes temperature checks and a questionnaire. All centers will also be adhering to health guidelines relating to the virus, including social distancing and wearing masks.
“In addition to issuing a red flag warning that will be in effect through 11 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service is expected to issue another heat advisory for Sonoma County beginning on Monday at 11 a.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. Similar warnings may follow as high temperatures are expected to continue through Wednesday,” states the announcement from the county.
“While it remains critical for everyone to practice safe social distancing and to avoid large groups during this COVID-19 pandemic, the county encourages individuals to take what immediate actions are needed — such as visiting cooling stations or going to a neighbor's air-conditioned home — to protect their health and safety during this period of high heat,” the announcement states.
Those who seek refuge from the head outside of their home are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain six feet of distance from other people.
