Measures will begin March 13 and extend until the end of March
The Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center announced in an email blast Friday, March 13 that it will be suspending its classes and events beginning Friday until the end of March in an effort to protect the community and the center from COVID-19.
“We want to protect our community, both at the center and as a whole,” the announcement stated. “We feel that we must follow Governor (Gavin) Newsom's recommendation that persons at a higher risk not congregate in groups of 10 or more.”
On Wednesday, Newsom issued a statement saying that gatherings of high-risk individuals should be limited to no more than 10 people.
The center has also asked volunteers to not come into the center, “so they might protect themselves.”
Additionally, the center’s craft store Creative Notions will be closed through the end of March.
While the center will remain open, it won’t have group gatherings, classes, lunch, activities or events.
The announcement also gave an update on the following resources available to members:
Council on Aging Bistro Lunch
(Until they hear differently) Council on Aging will have take away boxed meals available for pick-up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting Monday, March 16. Those who come to the center for their lunch have the option to pick-up a boxed lunch each day from our lobby. The kitchen and dining room will be closed. If you signed up for the St. Patrick's Day Lunch, it will be prepacked for you to pick up and take to-go on Tuesday, March 17.
Council on Aging Meals on Wheels
(Until they hear differently) Those who receive Meals on Wheels service will continue to be served.
Redwood Empire Food Bank "Senior Basket Program" March 26
(Until they hear differently) the senior center feels that this is a necessary program to continue to support food scarcity among seniors. They will still be offering this program with precautions in place, and will update patrons as they make these arrangements.
“There is a place of hope that this situation presents us with,” said Program Manager Melanie Hall in the email. “This is the time to build our community up, to reach out and strengthen ties with our neighbors, friends and family. This is an opportunity to support each other, learn to ask for help and lend a hand. Some of our seniors are more at risk with other health related issues, could you do something to help them? Social isolation is just as detrimental as this current health crisis. We are here to chat if that is what you need.”
To request to be added to the senior center’s email list, where they will be sending updates, email info@cloverdaleseniorcenter.com
