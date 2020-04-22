Cloverdale Unified School District Superintendent Jeremy Decker was announced as the incoming superintendent for the Windsor Unified School District during Windsor’s April 21 meeting. Decker has been the Cloverdale superintendent since February 2015, when he was selected for the role after serving in an interim capacity. He was appointed interim superintendent in December 2014.
Decker is slated to begin the Windsor position in July.
Wednesday morning, April 22, Decker sent a letter to the community about his departure from the district, voicing his appreciation for parents, students and staff, and assuring the community that his departure doesn’t negate the “great things” going on in the district.
“I have told you about all of the great things that are transpiring in Cloverdale … none of that changes with my moving onto another district,” he said in the letter, addressing parents and families. “The Cloverdale Unified School District is an amazing district, with great programs, administrators, teachers and support staff. I thank you for the trust that you placed in me to do my small part in educating your child.”
In an interview with the Reveille, Decker said that some of the highlights for him during his time as superintendent include being able to up class and program offerings, and integrate more technology into the district.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve integrated technology into what we do everyday, I think it was a big lift from our teachers and I’m pretty proud of the way they’ve taken it on,” he said, adding that he believes Cloverdale is ahead of many other county districts when it comes to integrating technology.
“I’m also proud of the ability that we’ve had to expand offerings to families with regard to our classes and our programs,” he said. “We’ve just really expanded elective offerings and I think that was really important to families and I’m proud that that’s something we could do in my time here.”
When asked about what he feels he’s learned in the past six years as superintendent, Decker said that being in the role has allowed him the opportunity to grow in the position.
“I was a very inexperienced superintendent when I started. I had a lot to learn, and I think I was granted that opportunity to grow while learning the position in Cloverdale, and that’s not afforded to many people,” he said.
Of the decision to move districts, Decker said that he applied for the Windsor position because he felt that Windsor and Cloverdale school districts hold some of the same values, and that the new position would complement his skill sets.
“I’m not the type of superintendent who goes job hunting,” he said. “I want to be in a place I feel fits my skill set, and I know Windsor, similarly to Cloverdale, really values the building of relationships ... that I feel is a strength of mine. Windsor really made sense — I also think that their high school and their cores program and their valuing of CTE really fits my beliefs and it just seemed like a really good fit.”
In Windsor, Decker will be taking over the reigns from outgoing Superintendent Brandon Krueger, who announced his retirement in the beginning of this year. He was one of 22 applicants for the position, who were narrowed down through a preliminary screening, interviews with two panels and a final meeting with Windsor school district trustees. According to the Windsor Unified brochure, the district has over 5,000 students, over double the number of students in the CUSD.
“I really will miss Cloverdale,” Decker said. “It’s near and dear to my heart. While I’m obviously excited for the new opportunity, I’m truly going to miss Cloverdale.”
