Cloverdale resident Lindsay Peak recently received the Red Cross’ General Services Award from the American Red Cross of the North Bay for her volunteer work with the organization. In times of disaster, Peak helps write articles and take photos for the Red Cross.
“It was really nice to have my work recognized by the Red Cross,” Peak said. “I’ve deployed to a few shelters over the years throughout fire season, but most of my volunteer hours are spent behind the scenes writing articles and taking disaster photos.”
At a virtual ceremony toward the end of 2020, Peak was honored with awards alongside eight other area volunteers (from Napa and Sonoma counties), and two organizations. North county nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg also received an award.
In a press release, Nicole Massey, senior volunteer engagement manager for the Red Cross in Napa and Sonoma counties said that the annual event, which honors volunteers, also gives the Red Cross the opportunity to acknowledge all of its 265 volunteers. Other volunteers were also honored at the event in acknowledgment of the many hours they devoted to Red Cross activities during the 2019 calendar year.
"Our volunteers exemplify the Red Cross spirit and mission in both words and deeds," Massey said.
Peak was nominated for the award by fellow Cloverdale community member Kathryn Hecht, who serves as the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region.
“2020 was a terrible year for everyone. This unexpected award definitely helped me end it on a high note and was a great way to start off the holiday season,” Peak said.
