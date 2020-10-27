Cloverdale library hosting community coffee Thursday
The Cloverdale Regional Library is hosting a virtual Community Coffee event on Thursday.
This virtual BYOC (bring your own coffee) event will be led by the Cloverdale Library staff and is meant to create a safe place to interact with staff, meet community members and talk about library news and resources. Community news will be shared here as well.
The chat is on Thursday at 11 a.m. and will be held over Zoom. (Click here to join the meeting.)
Who's ready for Halloween?
As a reminder, Cloverdale is getting all spooked-up this week, with a series of events for the whole family.
To learn more about the events that are scheduled, read the Reveille's article here or head over to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce's "Halloween Fun" webpage.
COVID OptumServe testing site heads farther north — to Windsor
COVID testing is available in Windsor at the Town of Windsor Bluebird Community Center, 25 Bluebird Drive, provides increased opportunities for residents in the north county to access COVID-19 testing. This site, along with a testing site in Santa Rosa, is provided through a state partnership with OptumServe, a leading health services innovation company.
Community-wide testing is a critical step toward re-opening the county. The Sonoma County region has a robust testing program that includes the two OptumServe sites, a wide-spread community pop-up testing program provided within target areas, and contact tracing testing for close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients. Sonoma County has expanded its contact tracing efforts to protect residents from outbreaks before they can spread. These vital efforts can reduce positivity rates and protect our community during our reopening stages.
At all Sonoma County’s testing sites, residents must wear a face covering and practice social distancing. To see the many COVID-19 testing options in Sonoma County, visit the County’s COVID-19 testing page on socoemegency.org. Residents can also call 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211 for resource information. For additional updates, follow Sonoma County on Facebook and Twitter at @CountyOfSonoma.
Zero Waste Guide now available
The Zero Waste Guide formerly known as the Recycle Guide is available for download. The guide is a helpful and convenient reference tool. For more information visit
https://zerowastesonoma.gov/resources/downloads-graphics?locale=en&fbclid=IwAR1pm5k1qvWCuwRUfgFTdec3KqVi6aAwvBhGJCDJf9i10YZuLRZpqkElJV0
Napa Sonoma ADU to host webinar on accessory dwelling units (ADUs)
The Napa Sonoma ADU group with support from the Community Foundation Sonoma County, will host an ADU webinar for homeowners on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Participants will learn about the basics of building an ADU and will hear from experts on how to get creative and make an ADU backyard cottage, garage conversion or flat.
The event is free and folks can register by visiting: https://napasonomaadu.org/aduevents or by emailing info@napasonomaadu.org.
