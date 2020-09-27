Redwood Empire Food Bank, Citrus Fair hosting food distribution starting Sept. 28
The Redwood Empire Food Bank, in partnership with Cloverdale Citrus Fair, are hosting a drive-through food distribution on Mondays beginning Sept. 28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Citrus Fairgrounds.
Volunteers will be on-site providing pre-packaged boxes of food. In accordance with current Sonoma County Health Orders, all person(s) must remain in their vehicle and wear a mask in order to receive their food.
Please enter through the gate off South Washington Street.
CPD receives ABC grant
Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson announced last week that the Cloverdale Police Department and the Healdsburg Police Department had been awarded a joint grant for $42,500 from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to battle alcohol-related crime, educate licensees and conduct several classes for Responsible Beverage Service.
The grant strengthens local law enforcement efforts by combining the efforts of local police officers and ABC agents. ABC agents have expertise in alcoholic beverage laws and can help communities reduce alcohol-related problems.
The funds allocated will be shared with the Healdsburg Police Department. Both departments will work together in partnership with local ABC Officers.
The Alcohol Policing Partnership Program was created in 1995 to strengthen partnerships between ABC and local law enforcement agencies. The program is designed to put bad operators out of business, keep alcohol away from minors, and bring penalties such as fines, suspensions, or revocations against businesses that violate the law. It also helps with educating the businesses in providing instruction on how to operate within the ABC requirements through training and IMPACT inspections.
The funds will be used to reduce the number of alcoholic beverage sales to minors, obviously intoxicated patrons, illegal solicitations of alcohol, and other criminal activities such as the sale and possession of illegal drugs.
The APP Program has distributed over $20 million to local law enforcement to combat alcohol-related crime.
CPAC launching ‘The Dracula Project’
The Cloverdale Performing Arts Center is organizing a Halloween-themed event. Each participant in The Dracula Project will be given a chapter of “Dracula” to focus on, read it and then decide what creative project to take on that matches the chapter. Some examples from CPAC include recreating a scene, performing a monologue, creating a piece of art, writing a piece inspired by the chapter, designing a storefront, the possibilities are nearly endless.
To enter, email Amy at amynick80@yahoo.com and she’ll send you the rules.
Final products are due by Oct. 25 and a voting period will be open from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5. Voting is working as a fundraiser for CPAC, with each dollar donated equaling a vote.
