Three years after a February storm wrecked a piece of Vista View Drive, causing damage to the road and city infrastructure, work has started to make permanent repairs.
According to information released by the city of Cloverdale a notice to proceed was issued to Piazza Construction on Aug. 17 and work on the road had to be started within 10 calendar days. From the start of the project, Piazza has 50 days to complete the work and is anticipating that the project will be done by the end of October.
Following the declaration of a local emergency in February 2017, the city received partial funding for the project from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the California Office of Emergency Services.
At the time of the event, then-city manager Paul Cayler described the situation caused by the Feb. 18 storm: “The landslide caused a six inch water line to break. The City Public Works Crew worked for 22 hours straight to repair the broken water line, however the continued earth movement made an in-place repair impossible. Water service for the neighborhood had to be turned off, and an advisory evacuation was given to the seven residences on the street beyond the landslide area. Residents were encouraged to park their vehicles on the street below the slide so that they may walk in and out of the area.
“Rege Construction mobilized to build a temporary above grade water bypass from steel pipe. PG&E did an emergency relocation of their utility poles, which caused a four-hour power outage in the neighborhood. In addition, the city called in a land surveyor to establish benchmarks to measure the rate for earth movement, as well as a geotechnical engineer was consulted. By the morning of Feb. 22, water service was reestablished in the neighborhood under a boil water notice, which was lifted as of Monday morning. One travel lane is now accessible for vehicles. It appears that the earth movement has slowed.”
Vista View won’t be fully closed during the construction period, though traffic delays caused by utilizing a one-lane road may occur.
The overall project has a funding plan of $498,066, with FEMA providing 75% of the funding, Cal OES providing 18.75% and the city contributing 6.25%. The city’s portion will be paid with funds from Measure M.
Work on Vista View can occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
