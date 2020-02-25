‘Conceptual in nature,’ plan outlines seven key changes to park
The Cloverdale City Council adopted the master plan for City Park during its meeting on Feb. 12. Developing a master plan for the park, located on 2nd Street, has been in the works for awhile. The plan was first presented to the council for a preliminary review in February 2019 and was unanimously adopted during the Feb. 12 meeting.
“We were before the council about a year ago — we had a formal discussion about the ins and outs of the plans, we had a consultant here at that time and we took some comments, but at that point we didn’t have the CEQA completed,” said Assistant City Manager Kevin Thompson.
Since then, the city has completed the CEQA document. In the interim, the city also presented the master plan to the planning commission, which had some additional requests.
“There was a desire to have a location for an EV charger station in the parking lot. They would like to see some photovoltaic use on the snack shack. Also there was a request that there be a plaque installed by the Scouts’ cabin, recognizing the Lions and Rotary’s contribution to its construction,” Thompson said.
A bigger note from the commission, he added, involved considering removal of the volleyball courts in favor of putting in a dog park area.
Mayor Gus Wolter was hesitant to add the latter note to the master plan (city staff suggested adding the planning commission’s comments into the appendix of the plan), saying that the volleyball court gets used.
“I don’t want people thinking, ‘Oh, we’re going to have a dog park there,’ when in fact it really hasn’t been considered either way yet,” Wolter said.
Councilmember Marta Cruz also expressed her disagreement with the suggestion.
“I’m a dog owner, and I’m not in favor of having the dog park in lieu of the volleyball courts,” Cruz said. “One of the situations that we have here in town is that we don’t have enough events and activities for youth. This would be removing an opportunity for youth and also removing an opportunity for grants … I want a dog park in Cloverdale, but I don’t necessarily want it there.”
Vice Mayor Jason Turner pointed out that while finding a location for a dog park is ranked as one of the highest priorities among community members, the space that would be set aside in City Park for a dog park is too small to meet a large portion of what community members are looking for in a dog park.
“I don’t even think the area that’s allotted here would afford even half of the criteria that people were looking for in a dog park,” Turner said.
Outlined park changes
According to the agenda item presented to the city council, the master plan includes seven main points of improvement for City Park. The different projects include:
1. Reconfiguration of the park’s existing programming areas to introduce new elements and maximize the use of space.
2. A new parking lot to provide a formal parking area that is both safe and accessible.
3. Updating all pathways for ADA compliance, re-grading areas to improve drainage, providing more seating options, addition of open space for flexible passive and recreational use, providing new planting, trees and new lighting for the park.
4. Replacement of the existing multi-purpose building with a new, expanded building including bathrooms. The new building would house current uses, plus provide additional spaces for rent. The new plan also includes three new, flexible outdoor garden spaces.
5. Update of the proposed entry plaza to provide seating, shade trees and a children’s play structure.
6. The edge of the plaza would provide a new informal stage with electricity connected to a multi-use lawn area.
7. The new central stage could be used for additional plaza seating or a multi-directional stage for events in the plaza or the adjacent lawn.
According to the master plan, parts of the park that won’t be changed include the baseball field, electronic scoreboard, bleachers and dugouts, as well as a brick barbecue foundation on the southwestern corner of the park.
While the plan was adopted, Thompson noted that it’s likely to change, since master plans are usually “conceptual in nature.”
While the items listed in the plan aren’t etched in stone, the existence of a master plan will enable the city to pursue more grants and alternative funding options. According to the master plan draft, which was created in August 2019, the city plans to implement the changes to the park over the course of a few years and has yet to identify funding.
