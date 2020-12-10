Turner appointed Mayor, Cruz appointed Vice Mayor, newly elected council members installed
The Cloverdale City Council set its leadership slate for the coming year at its meeting Wednesday night, Dec. 9. After nearly an hour and a half of discussion, 2020 Vice Mayor Jason Turner was appointed as mayor and Councilmember Marta Cruz was appointed as vice mayor for 2021. Prior to the appointments, the council swore in Councilmember Melanie Bagby and incoming Councilmember Todd Lands.
For the first time, the council opened up the discussion of appointing a mayor and vice mayor up for public comment — traditionally, the council discusses the matter itself during a public meeting and also traditionally appoints the former vice mayor into the mayoral role. The change occurred as a way to be more transparent about the process, amid concerns that some council members had preemptively decided who was going to be appointed.
“It’s come to my attention from a council member that I supposedly already indicated that Vice Mayor Turner was going to become mayor. I have to tell you that’s absolutely false, I would never say that. I may have said that traditionally it’s the vice mayor, but to come out and say that a council member was appointed as mayor or vice mayor just did not happen. We received a correspondence today indicating that the selection of vice mayor has already been determined, that has not happened either,” Mayor Gus Wolter said.
When asked if they wanted to open up the process for public comment, Bagby said that the council should lean toward transparency in all matters that it can.
“Perception is often reality and in this case, when all eyes are watching, I think it’s more important than ever to get this legislative year off to a good start, off on the right foot and relationships among council members in good working order so we can start to build a sense of collegiality and trust among this council,” Bagby said. “All matters that are not required to be in closed session should be discussed and debated in this transparent manner, and I think it’s more important than ever that we don’t have a council that harbors ill will or perceived offenses so that we can work together to set policy direction for this community.”
Both before and after the process was opened to public comment, Wolter emphasized that the decision of mayor and vice mayor shouldn’t be made based on “popularity.”
“I encourage my fellow council members to please remember that this is not a popularity contest — it’s who's qualified. These are some difficult times ahead of us, we need cohesive representation throughout the county,” he said.
Once public comment was opened, the discussion garnered tens of comments, most of which were in favor of Cruz being appointed to a leadership role on the council. Additional commenters voiced support for Bagby and Turner being placed in leadership positions. One commenter insisted that neither Cruz nor Bagby should be placed in a leadership position.
Those who voiced support for Cruz included both local community members and leaders in other north county cities like Windsor council member Esther Lemus and Healdsburg Vice Mayor Ozzy Jimenez, as well as leaders like Herman J. Hernandez of Sonoma County Los Cien. People who spoke during public comment discussed Cruz’s experience as both an advocate for Cloverdale residents locally as well as representing Cloverdale on a regional and state level. Many also mentioned the representation that comes along with Cruz being appointed to a leadership role. Cruz, elected in 2018, is Cloverdale's first Latina council member.
“Our community, at least our leadership, needs to reflect our community, the population of our community. You all know that Sonoma County and Cloverdale need to be represented more through the Hispanic community,” said Gloria Owen. “I have to admit that I’m a privileged white person who believes that we do not treat our citizens fairly … I live in Del Webb and the community here believes that our leadership in Cloverdale believes in ‘Well, that’s the way we’ve always done it.’ That’s pervasive in our community and I would like to see Marta in a leadership role.”
“I was a little surprised to see so many people coming forward giving support for Councilmember Cruz, and I’m not so sure that the other council members had the opportunity to ask people to come forward and give them their support. Like I said earlier, this is not a popularity contest to me — it’s who’s qualified,” Wolter said following public comment.
At first motion, Wolter nominated Turner to be mayor and Bagby to be vice mayor. Following the motion, Bagby declined the nomination for vice mayor, instead nominating Cruz as vice mayor.
Cruz said that she didn’t ask people to make comments on her behalf, but that information about Cloverdale’s mayoral selection spread and that people showed up.
“I certainly didn’t make any calls and ask people to come and advocate for me or Marta,” Bagby said. “When I made the suggestion that we considered this item as one item and that we open it up for public comment, I assumed there would be two or three people in the audience who were interested in this, I had no idea that this was going to be a countywide interest,” Bagby said.
“What we do as far as selecting our leadership, it does matter. The fact is that 30-40% of our population in Cloverdale is Latino. If Marta had not been elected, in all likelihood we would have been sued and forced to go into district elections,” Bagby continued, referencing lawsuits that have been filed or threatened to municipalities throughout California, leading them to adopt a district election model. “We owe her a debt of gratitude for stepping up and representing Cloverdale so that that didn’t happen. I think what you’re hearing tonight is the fact that times, they aren’t changing in Sonoma County — they have changed. It’s well past time that things change in Cloverdale as well. That’s why I believe, not just for appearances, but that she deserves it … that’s why I’m supporting Marta for vice mayor.”
During council and public discussion, it was indirectly brought up that Turner, while vice mayor this year, has time restrictions that some of the other council members don’t have — specifically, a full time job and children — and that some feared his other commitments would lead to him being less available for city matters.
“I will do my absolute best to chair these meetings in a way, if this moves forward, to where people feel equitable. What I do not want to be at all is a round peg shoved into a square hole. I would like my colleagues to reflect on what I’ve said, to reflect on what the community has said. I am honored to be nominated as your mayor and I will take the role incredibly seriously and I will listen to our community, but it does not change truths that were spoken this evening — I work 40 hours a week at least, I am a father of two,” Turner said prior to the council members voting.
Lands said that having a full-time job shouldn’t be used against someone, noting that it isn’t a determiner of how devoted someone can be to their community.
“For our community to come together, we need to have a strong leader that represents everyone, and Jason has proved over the past year that he can do that as the mayor,” he said.
Following continued discussion, a motion was made by Wolter to nominate Turner as mayor and Cruz as vice mayor. The motion was approved 4-0-1, with Turner abstaining from the vote.
“I’m very honored to be selected by my peers. I was very humbled by the participation from the community in this selection process,” Turner said in an interview Thursday morning.
When asked about his abstention, Turner said that he didn’t feel comfortable voting for himself and wanted to be as respectful as he could be about the leadership selection process, while acknowledging that many of the people who spoke during public comment spoke in favor of other council members taking the seat of mayor.
“When I voted for myself as vice mayor last year I reflected on that over the course of the year,” he added, noting that voting for himself a year ago didn’t sit right with him.
Turner said that the discussion of who to appoint as mayor was humbling, and said that he hopes this kind of community involvement continues.
“I hope the community participates more in mayor selection, I think that’s a fantastic thing. If you're going to be a spokesperson for the city, it should be more than just the support of your council,” he said.
He also said that he’s looking forward to working together with Marta on city issues in the coming year.
Cruz said that Wednesday’s discussion was “disappointing in many ways, but at the same time it gives me strength for the next two years.”
Looking forward to the coming year, Cruz said that she hopes her fellow council members will join her in some of the local initiatives and events she’s kickstarted around town, including food delivery, the city’s annual Caesar Chavez Day celebration and others.
“It’s really sad that the council has never seen the Latino community as part of the responsibility when it comes to service and policy. In 2021 I look forward to hopefully working on some of these initiatives with some of my colleagues — either distributing food, doing informational needs, promoting scholarship opportunities for youth, doing professional days at schools,” she said.
Cruz echoed Turner’s statement about working together in the coming year.
“I think that Jason and I will work well,” she said. “I think he has the heart to see the needs of the people in Cloverdale.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.