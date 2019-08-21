The issue of whether or not Cloverdale should ban the sale of fireworks was one of the most widely discussed topics of last week’s Cloverdale City Council meeting, despite the issue not being up for a vote.
The council did vote, however, to create an ad hoc committee devoted to discussing the issue further. Mayor Melanie Bagby and Councilmembers Marta Cruz and Jason Turner voted in favor of creating an ad hoc, and Vice Mayor Gus Wolter and Councilmember Mary Ann Brigham voted against.
Those in favor emphasized voting for the creation of an ad hoc because they felt it was the best way for the council to do due diligence with regards to the opinions of folks on the pro and con side of the debate over firework sales. Those who voted against cited the past work that the council has already done to limit the selling window of fireworks.
According to City Manager David Kelley, the city anticipates that the ad hoc won’t be an official Brown Act committee.
“I expect that city staff will prepare agendas for the ad hoc committee meetings regarding fireworks that set forth the time and date of the meetings,” he said. “If staff prepares a meeting agenda, the meeting agenda will be posted for review by interested parties.”
While they can make recommendations to the city council as a whole, ad hocs aren’t able to make decisions about issues.
