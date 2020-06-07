The Cloverdale City Council meeting on Wednesday, June 10, has a small but mighty agenda, as the council will be viewing a presentation about the Sonoma County Transportation Authority’s (SCTA) transportation sales tax measure set for the November ballot, as well as reviewing the city’s 2020-21 budget for adoption.
County tax
SCTA will be giving a presentation to the council about its proposed sales tax measure set to be on the ballot in November. The measure outlines a 20-year ¼ cent sales tax that has a slightly different expenditure plan than the current SCTA tax, Measure M.
According to the council’s agenda item on the presentation, should it pass, the new proposed tax would take place in 2025 following the sunset of Measure M and, “re-structures Measure M’s program categories to address roadway, bus, bicycle and pedestrian needs, and eliminates the HIghway 101 and SMART programs.”
The Cloverdale City Council can decide to either support or oppose SCTA’s effort to place the measure on the ballot.
City budget
The Cloverdale City Council will also be voting to adopt, modify or not adopt a resolution finalizing the city’s 2020-21 budget. The budget was initially presented at a council meeting on May 27.
During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the city is anticipating using around $930,000 from its reserve fund to help close the gap between revenue and expenditures. Transferring money from the general fund will still leave the city with a 31% reserve, according to the budget agenda item, 6% more than the council’s required 25% minimum reserve.
The anticipated budgetary shortfall is attributed to a decrease in sales tax, transient occupancy tax (TOT) licenses and permits and user utility tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city council meeting will be held via Zoom, or in person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and the full agenda for this week’s meeting can be found here.
